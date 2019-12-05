Gentry – Charlotte Reich

December 1 – Opening our service was Doug Miller. In our Sunday School class, we found no matter our status in life, we should not think we are useless to God. Let Him decide how and when we will be used. Do not sell God short on his will for you.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Delores Young, Lucas Clem, and Janice Young.

Our special song was by Narvil Tetrick, Wendell Deo, Janice Young, Brenda Hampel and Wanda Casady.

We are sorry to hear that Bob and Carlene Jackson’s house was destroyed by fire last week.

Many prayer requests were brought before the Lord included Greg Walker, Charlie Miller, Doug Miller, Diane Allison was back in church after spending time in the hospital and Joanne Welker received a good report from her doctor and her shoulder is healing nicely.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from John 14. In these times, let not your heart be troubled, ye believe in God, believe also in me. Don’t worry and fret about things. Have faith, God is in control and He is the answer for troubled hearts.

Congratulations to the Ava Bears on their win. They travel to Columbia Friday, 3:00 p.m.

Visiting with Keith and I for Thanksgiving Holiday were Adam & Hannah Stewart and Kevin & Cindy Reich.