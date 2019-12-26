Gainesville – Sherri Beasley

December 23 – Merry Christmas from our home to yours. We had a week packed full of Christmas events last week. Our resident Christmas portraits were mailed to families Monday morning then Versal Terry, Charles Whisnant, Delphia Holmes, Tex Dotson, Edna Hannaford, Linda Klein, Sheila Dunn, Vonetta Kelley, Ida Mae Huse, Bonnie Ebrite, Dorcas Rackley, James Forrest, C.L.Sapp, Wilber and Barbara Cowart, Don Harden and John and Jewell Davis, along with others, enjoyed a hot cocoa bar in the afternoon.

Tuesday was our Ugly Sweater contest. Kaila Huffman won first place dressed up like an elf from head to toe, Shai Meek and Ellen Garman tied for second place. We had some pretty creative sweaters this year! We are also very thankful for our Pontiac ladies who delivered gifts to everyone Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday was our employee cookie exchange and our annual cookie delivery to local businesses. Savannah Ingram and Shai Meek spent Tuesday afternoon baking over 200 cookies for our cookie delivery. This year we made cranberry hootycreeks, chocolate chip cookies and Dorcas Rackley’s snickerdoodles. Our employee cookie exchange was a bigger event this year than last year. We had 7 entries and they were all yummy. Leah Grubbs won first place with her iced sugar cookies stacked to look like a Christmas tree. I won second place with my orange, cranberry, and white chocolate chip cookies. We had our monthly Red Hat Tea Wednesday, hosted by Charlotte Holmes this month, so the ladies were able to sample cookies from the cookie delivery and the cookie exchange.

Christmas PJ Day was Thursday. Norm Harman came in for the VFW Bingo at 9:30. Dorcas, Delphia, Vonetta, Versal, Edna, Barbara, Wilber, C.L., Butch Baxter, Linda, Shelia, Jackie Benton, Jeffrey Trees, Ida Mae, Don, Donald VanMeter and more were all big winners at the VFW Bingo.

Thursday afternoon was our employee Christmas party where we served spaghetti casserole, chicken bacon Alfredo spaghetti, garlic bread, drinks and several different pies. We played Dirty Santa exchange, received turkey certifications from our corporate office and got bags of candy, socks, knitted scarves and popcorn.

Thursday night Shai and I took Sheila, Barbara and Vonetta to look at Christmas lights. We drove around the square, through Rocky Top Campground and down Bushong Ridge to admire all the lights. Everyone had a wonderful time enjoying the lights, telling stories and laughing.

Friday was our Christmas shopping day so Shai, Jonathan Humbert, Savannah, Robin Strong and Kodi Shockey took Butch, Sheila, Vonetta, Versal and Chris Goodfellow went shopping in Theodosia. The van was loaded with bags when they returned Friday afternoon.

Ellen Collins, Laura Hannaford and Autumn Hannaford surprised everyone Saturday morning with homemade cookies. Ellen told me that they made over 300 cookies Friday night. Each bag had a variety of cookies that everyone enjoyed.

We also announced our November safety bonus winners las week. Congratulations to Joyce Miller, Amie Schmeikel, Shelly Dockins, Shawn Lewellen and Jerry Lane.

Everyone have a safe and Merry Christmas.