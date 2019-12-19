Gainesville – Sherri Beasley

December 16 – Hello from our home to yours. We are in the spirit of the season around here.

Monday, Vonetta Kelley, Dephia Holmes, Dorcas Rackley, Butch Baxter, Edna Hannaford, Wilber Cowart, Barbara Cowart, Shelia Dunn, Donald VanMeter, Versal Terry and others had a surprise visit with Santa Jane. Santa Jane strolled the halls visiting with everyone and withing them a Merry Christmas.

Tuesday was Christmas portrait day.

Wednesday, the Gainesville High School Choir performed for us. Nettie Sue Hogan, Delphia, Dorcas, Ida Mae Huse, C.L. Sapp, Barbara, Wilber, Edna, Sheila, David Peirce, Don, Butch, Jackie Benton, Vonetta and many more enjoyed listening to our local high school choir perform Christmas carols. Music is so important to our residents and we appreciate all our musicians.

Thursday morning, Shai helped the residents paint Christmas jars. Then later that afternoon, they designed and painted their own skid free socks.

Friday was our 4th annual Silver Tea hosted by Compassus Hospice. The dining room looked amazing with the white linen tablecloths, candles flickering between red and silver centerpieces and, of course, the silver platters and teapots. We ate cucumber sandwiches, pinwheels, pumpkin bread, lemon poppy seed bread, and of course, chocolate cookies. Cynthia Haigler from Compassus read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas then we all joined in singing our favorite Christmas songs. Santa Clause showed up to deliver gifts to everyone and stayed around to have his picture taken with all the ladies.

Several ladies shared some of their favorite childhood Christmas stories. Although the stories varied, one theme was always the same, gathering at their grandparent’s house. The houses were small by today’s standards but there was always enough room for kids, grandkids and cousins when Christmas time rolled around. We shared stories of standing around the old wood-stove just to keep warm and about how we tried to stay awake to see Santa but instead would wake up to presents under the tree.

This Monday we have a hot chocolate bar scheduled to keep us warm during the cold and dreary weather.

Tuesday is Ugly Sweater Day and the Pontiac Ladies will be here with gifts.

Wednesday is our Cookie Delivery day, employee cookie exchange and Red Hat Tea.

Thursday is Christmas P.J. Day, VFW Bingo, employee Christmas party and then our annual tour of the lights Thursday evening.

Friday is our Christmas shopping spree.

One resident Christmas party is scheduled for Monday the 23rd at 10:30. Please contact Shai if you would like to volunteer. Have a safe and warm week.