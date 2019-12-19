Environmental Study  for Rocheport Bridge Open to Public Feedback

Comments Accepted Until January 2

BOONE/COOPER COUNTY – As part of the planning stages for the new Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport, the Missouri Department of Transportation is accepting public comments following the re-evaluation of an environmental assessment completed in 2005.

A summary of the results of the re-evaluation can be found at the link below. The initial 2005 study can be viewed at improvei70.org/environmental_3.htm.

Individuals or organizations wishing to comment can do so by emailing Project Director Brandi Baldwin at brandi.baldwin@modot.mo.gov, calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT or through the MoDOT Central District Twitter and Facebook pages. Comments must be submitted before Monday, January 2, 2020.

This process is part of the National Environmental Policy Act 2005 Finding of No Significant Impact for the Second Tier Final Environmental Assessment and Final Section 4(f) Evaluation of Section of Independent Utility 3 for the replacement of the I-70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.