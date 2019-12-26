Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

Hello to all of you. As I sit here writing this, I have my tree up and my presents wrapped. I am preparing my Christmas menu in my head, so I hope I don’t forget anything. I am doing all the little preparations that we all do at this time of year. I also hope you are getting to enjoy the fun times with your family and friends. Just don’t leave out the most important part of all, Jesus.

Saturday night I went and watched two of my grandkids in their Christmas program at their church. As you can tell it is a wonderful time of year. Our program is in a couple of days; the kids have been doing good at their practices.

I know that by the time you get your paper and get to read this it will be a little after Christmas, but I wanted to take a little time and tell you….

Merry Christmas from me and all of us at Eastern Gate Church.

I hope you truly celebrated the wonderful gift of God’s love for us in the birth of Jesus. That is the real reason for this season.

Again, Merry Christmas.

