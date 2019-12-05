Dyanna Degase

Dyanna Jean Degase, 73 years, 5 months, 4 days old, of Squires, Missouri passed on to Heaven on November 30, 2019 at her home with her husband, Marvin and family by her side.

Dyanna was born June 26, 1946 in Kansas City, MO to Ransome Charles and Betty Jean (Cannon) Pruitt.

On August 6, 1964 Dyanna and Marvin “Butch” Degase were united in marriage at Arvada, CO and to this union they were blessed with three sons, Brian, Mark, and Tim.

Dyanna was retired from working at Hagale’s and Chastains Nursing Home in Ava. She was a Christian and a member of Clark Church at Foil. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, making crafts, and playing board games with her grand and great grandchildren. Dyanna’s joy was reading her Bible and praying for her family and friends!

Dyanna was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Mark in 2010, and one brother, Bobby Pruitt.

She is survived by her loving husband, “Butch”, two sons, Brian & Christie Degase of Ava and Tim Degase of Garden City, MO, five grandchildren, Ransome, Grace, Devon, Nichole, and Cooper, five great grandchildren, Sarah, Grayson, Jesse, Olivia, and Madalyn, one brother, Steve Pruitt, one sister, Melinda Richards, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Dyanna were Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Murray Cemetery, Squires, MO. Visitation was Tuesday, Dec. 3rd from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating was Chaplain Gary Fry. Memorials may be made to the family as a Love Offering, Alzheimers Association or Hospice Compassus. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.