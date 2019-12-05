Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report

During the week of November 23, to November 30, 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has received and answered 90 Calls for Service and arrested 12 individuals. Currently there are 25 inmates in the Douglas County Jail.

On November 29th, 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a live feed off of 417 Predator Hunter’s Facebook page, after being alerted they were in Douglas County.

The subject in question was Kristopher Lenon, age 27, of Willow Springs. Lenon has been charged with Attempted Statutory Rape 2nd degree and Attempted Statutory Sodomy 2nd degree, both class D Felonies. Lenon has a $10,000 cash only as well as specific bond conditions that includes CPS and GPS monitoring. Lenon is still in custody in the Douglas County jail.

On November 30, 2019, Corporal Wallace attempted a traffic stop in town and it quickly escalated into a pursuit out Y highway. Speeds exceeded over 80 MPH and proceeded into the county. After forcing the car into an embankment, the subject inside the car fled and was immediately apprehended. Timothy Caudill, age 41, of Oldfield, has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Felony D and Resisting Arrest Felony E, Bond has been set at $25,000 cash and is currently still incarcerated.

Caudill was currently on Probation at the time of his arrest and is a registered sex offender. Caudill had just become non-complaint as a registered sex offender. Caudill was released in November of 2018 from the Department of Correction. In the last 17 years Caudill has been sent to prison 11 times, has amassed 24 felony charges to include 7 charges for resisting arrest.