Dear Santa: My first name is Landry, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like bike tire, apple m3 player and a ? pra voice modulator, nerf gun, a mask for nerf wars and a different mask. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Matthew, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Benten watch and Benten actionn figures and a Benten laptop and iPhone. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jennifer, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would a drone, slime, 101 sparkle series, Sparklie critters, iPhone 11 pro, and M&M, LoL fluffy pets, rainbow poop, emoji pillow. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Aubrey, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a I phone 11 pro and for my NaNa an i Phone 11 pro and to see you Santa and a robot cat. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ellee, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like My own room and a hamster. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Selena, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like American doll and a minicar and a phone, a laptop and a hoverboard, a bike and a play house. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Andre, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like nerf sniper, transformers, tablet and Niendo switch phone and shoes. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Christopher, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a nerf rifle and a nerf crossbow and a nerf shotgun and a phone and family fun with frieds. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Dustin, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like an xbox and an iphone and a hoverboard. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lucy, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would a phone, and a smart watch, a baby Alive and a hoverbord. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Peyton, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like mincraft LoL and benbag. My sister love Lego. I Love Dinosaur Hatchamole. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Aiden, and I am 10 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Slappy doll, pacman roller coaster, Hatchamole, Happy Christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Michael, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Dinosaur remote control, Hamster, Remote, dragon Z transformer. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Chance, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like RC Car, Dinosaur remote controle, Legos, Slppy doll, Diary of Wimpe Kid, Move and Show. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Donald, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Ples Bren miy Brur a Lego Muve set Big unuf for miy femly. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Sammy, and I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like phone, tablet, watch, and a hoverboard. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Zander, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like my own computers, Hot wheels, a car, a sled, golf course, Hover board, Marble Race. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Cameron, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like dirt bike, hoverboard, cool rocks, i Phone, picture of a water fall. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Matty, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a train. For Christmas I want a teaey bere. For Chistmas I want toy reindeer. For Chistmas I wont a toy Santa. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kingston, and I am 6 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a PJ mask toy and a log truck toy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Dorian, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like the Dairy Wimpy Kid movie. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Noah, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Brone remote control robot and a buddy puppy and a transformer. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Katie, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Hamster, How to train your dragon2, Books, Slime, comforter. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Aaron, and I am 8 1/2 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like ta gaming PC so I can play my fav games called my summer car, GModg and Beam NG Drive. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Peyton, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a twisty stool Because I like to spin around whale I draw, write, and think. I also think there fun to spin on. I have been good this year. I got all As. I am super of myself. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bryce, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a play station 4 game, a nerf gun and I would like a black out. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Amelia, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Rainbow Mystery Hachimle. I think I should get it becase I’ve been helping MoM around the farm. Thank you, Santa.

Dear Santa: My first name is Daniel, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like XBox controler because I have ben so good and chrome book because I so good. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Greyson, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Playstatin four and some games. I want it because there are cool games on it. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ariana, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like A Phone, a Dog man set, Hatchimals, LoLs, Shopkins, and a comp. I want all of those things b/c I always wanted these for years. I love you Santa. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jozie, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Kamishibai box that you tell stories with it. Please. The storie I want is the night before Christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Brody, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Phone B/C I don’t have a phone. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Layla, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like JoJo bows, Shopkins, Hachamals, Twisty pets, computer, books, lol dolls. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Gracie, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would likea Nintendo switch, bcaes my friend has one and I do not have a vibo game. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Gage, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Play station 4 game and a new controler and I thank i shod have that because i have ben good. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Chase, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a rifle. I would like a rifle because I can go hunting agin. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Isaiah, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would likea Nintendo switch Because my baby brother takes the only tablet. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kendall, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Polaroid camera because I like to take picters and a RC car because I like to drive those cars. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Corbin, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like A big drone that has a camera and lights on it so I can spy and have fun outside. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ashton, and I am six years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Fon, toy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Chashey, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like elF, JoJo Bos a Dyes, and makeup and GeeLe Awtfits. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Abbie, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grad at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Barbie Doll. Thank you.