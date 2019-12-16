Dear Santa – Part 9

Dear Santa: My first name is Zeva, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like bike tire, apple m3 player and a ? present and a hoverboard and a big LoL doll ball. Thank you.

Dear Santa, What I really really really want for Christmas is an electric scooter, a TV, iphone, computer, guitar, new skates, a pack of deoderent, bubble gum machine, a minny frig, a sowing kit, a friendship making kit, a snowcone, maker, a hot chocolate maker, new paint, some gloves, some warm socks, new wrestling shoes, new headgear, and wireless earbeats. All of these things I have been dreaming of Santa so can I at least have some. From Hannah

Dear Santa: My first name is Hunter, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a remot control truck. My mom want a srhrt. My step Dad wans a play stshin dsk. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Sydney, and I am years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like: I love Legos. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Braxton and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a nFl Fotball and a Toy that lloks lic you and rodof and a pet rodof. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bristol, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a hoverboard and a phone and new clothes and money. Thank you.

Dear Santa, I would want a phone, a map, a sience book, books, a robot, new clothes, headbands, make-up, ant kit, traps, Ipad, stuff animals, head-less doll, new art work, binder. Thank you! Love, Elly

Dear Santa: My first name is Camden, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Nintendo Switch, fornite Bed set, fornite Blast, mllomllo hudey, and sockBall. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Trevor and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like RC car and a Hoverboard and a big drone and a remot chrow car that goes 300 mors. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Paxton, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a robot turkey and a robot chicn, and two laptop, a fome foot boll, lego, ninjago sets. Thank you.

Dear Santa, For Chrismus I want the new iphone 11 pro, atv, a new laptop, “scooter”, a bean bag, a hover board, airpods, slime, a trampoline and a rabbit. Sincerely, Sophie

Dear Santa: My first name is Jackson, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Benlo and a Spitrman xbox Game. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Izabella and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a piad with a pencile, a Big stuff Bear that is Biger than my Dada, apple watch, a computer. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Landry, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like bike tire, apple m3 player and a ? pra voice modulator, nerf gun, a mask for nerf wars and a different mask. Thank you.

Dear Santa, This year I would like some art stuff. I would also like books. I also want a new bike. I will share all this stuff with my sibling, also if you could I want some stuffed animals. I can put all this stuff around my room. This is why I want the stuffed I named. I am very artsy. I like to read. I don’t have a bike I can ride. I like stuffed animals and even if I don’t get this stuff it’s okay. If I do, thank you. From, Kleigh

Dear Santa: My first name is Gabriel, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a RV, TV, and x box. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Owen and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a hover board, and a Rc car. And a new Football, a fowr wheeler, a Atv. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Matthew, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Benten watch and Benten actionn figures and a Benten laptop and iPhone. Thank you.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. This year I want a hdro flask and I want a kan ken backpack. Please and thank you. Love Bella.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bryson, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a toy brushhog, a rel tigr, forthite 11, and a toy train. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Tyler and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like PBS tablet. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jennifer, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would a drone, slime, 101 sparkle series, Sparklie critters, iPhone 11 pro, and M&M, LoL fluffy pets, rainbow poop, emoji pillow. Thank you.

Dear Santa, I would like a Hover board, I phone 11 pro, Airpods, Ipad, and a electric scooter. Sincerely, Chance.

Dear Santa: My first name is Olivia, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Spy gluv. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kale, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a x Box 1, call of Duty bocox, Mifin, Fortnite 11, and Play Stasin 4. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Abby and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like A pup, A arrow, A cat, A pool. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Aubrey, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a I phone 11 pro and for my NaNa an i Phone 11 pro and to see you Santa and a robot cat. Thank you.

Dear Santa, Are you real because if you are your really not trying to be noticed. Anyway this christmas I want money. Money is all I want. Please give me money. Sincerely, Tharon

Dear Santa: My first name is Jeremiah and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like four wheeler. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lexi, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Jak the pumpkin king. Mom wunts Proom. Dad wunts x box two. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ellee, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like My own room and a hamster. Thank you.

Dear Santa, I want a toy dirt bike and Atv. I would like a toy monster truck. I want a toy train. Sincerely, Brennan

Dear Santa: My first name is Taylee, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a dinnusor, Mom would like a yoyo. Dad would like a laptop. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ryelea and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Ipad, Phone, a Big Bag of Candy, a Big Stuft bear, a Big stuft dragon, a Big Stuft Bunney, a slime kit, stuf to help me in math, a spris present. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Selena, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like American doll and a minicar and a phone, a laptop and a hoverboard, a bike and a play house. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Sophie, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like 2 mistrrex, hachamools, a cooking set, and Barbey food. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jack and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a RC car and a small green Atv and a hover board. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Andre, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like nerf sniper, transformers, tablet and Niendo switch phone and shoes. Thank you.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. So I would like a new warm pair of boots, because I only have one pair of warm boots and those are almost too small! I would also like a box of chacolate because, well I love chacolate. I would also like some money. Please and Thank you. Love, Harley

Dear Santa: My first name is Aliyah, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a computer. Graysen would like a monsster truck. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bentley and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like to have Nfl tickets to a Chiefs football game. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Christopher, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a nerf rifle and a nerf crossbow and a nerf shotgun and a phone and family fun with frieds. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Chase, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I wont to have a nerf gun. I wott to have a R.C.car. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Tate, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a long truck. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Amelia and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like camera, LOL dolls, Omg doll, computer, hatchimal, clothes. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kenneth, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a toy train and fortnit. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Dustin, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like an xbox and an iphone and a hoverboard. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Nevaeh, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like fake nails, i phone, hoverboard, candy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Christopher, and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a phone, seket camera, pistel, and cometopert. I would like this chrismas. I will try to be nice as I can this year. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Mason and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like XBOX and a hoverboard. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lucy, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would a phone, and a smart watch, a baby Alive and a hoverbord. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is McKenzie, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Bow and Arrow, Sims, Dog cloes, Organiers, Ipad, and Computer. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Brooklyn, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like hover board, LoL dolls, cry babys, fake nails, LoL doll house, googoo galixey, Baby alive, a new big fake kitchen with all the stuff a kitchen would have, one thousand dollars, a new phone case, prank stuff, and Operation. Thank you.