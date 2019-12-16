Dear Santa – Part 7

Dear Santa: My first name is Melane, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Skyline. This Christmas I would like xbox. I want for Christmas is Play Station. I Like RC blox and tablit and Rt nite, PS3 and minicaft. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ely, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Skyline. This Christmas I would like X BOX 360, Fortnight game, Stranger Things action figures. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ava, and I am 4 years old. I am in the Preschool at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Robo Alive Ice Blasting Dragon, Disney Frozen Karaoke Machine, Disney Frozen Elsa Vanity, Blinger Diamond collection. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lillith, and I am 4 years old. I am in the Preschool at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Hackin Packin Alpaca, Baby Shark game, RJ Mask Headquarters playset, Little Live Pets My Real Rescue. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Grant, and I am 5 years old. I am in the Preschool at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Spider Man bike and helmet, Nintendo Switch, Lego Paranormal Intercept Bus, Lego Disney Frozen Castle Village. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Wyatt, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Skyline. This Christmas I would like a remote control car, book about motorcycles, toy truck, paints and a paintbrush, remote control truck, watch that tells about the weather, phone and phone charger, iPad, timer to wake me up, wall clock, trash can, computer, and beets. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kash, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Xbox, Fortnite, Fortnite costum, Fortnite pick axe, Fortnite toy, iPhon 2, Fortnite Bom. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bentlee, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Water gun, spin fur. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is MaKenzie, and I am 4 years old. I am in the Preschool at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Disney Frozen Arendelle Castle, Minnie Mouse ride on car, Plush unicorn ride on, Disney Frozen EZ Build bike. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kayleigha, and I am 4 years old. I am in the Preschool at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Frozen toys, Frozen Lego, Frozen Karaoke Machine. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Rayleigh, and I am 4 years old. I am in the Preschool at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Disney Frozen II Playland, Disney Princess Carriage Ride-on, Disney Frozen EZ Build Bike, Disney Frozen folding sofa. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Araya, and I am 5 years old. I am in the Preschool at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Rainbow Surprise Doll, Juno My Baby Elephant, Banana Blast game, Fortnite Battle Bus. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Hunter, and I am 4 years old. I am in the Preschool at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Hover Transport Electric Scooter, Hover Maverick Hoverboard, BeyBlade cross collision battle set, Fortnite battle bus. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Westin, and I am 5 years old. I am in the Preschool at Skyline. This Christmas I would like PJ Mask set, PJ Masks PJ seeker, PJ Masks deluxe figure set, Buzz Lightyear robot. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Levi, and I am 5 years old. I am in the Preschool at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Hyper 24v Electric Motorcycle, Disney Lion King Simba Ride On, Disney Pizar Toy Story 4 Woody, Lego Star Wars AT-ST Walker. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jason, and I am 5 years old. I am in the Preschool at Skyline. This Christmas I would like a Nerf gun, X Power Dozer, Star Wars Scream Saber, LOL Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Holden, and I am 4 years old. I am in the Preschool at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Nerf Ultra Blaster, Hot Wheel Track, Paw Patrol Lookout Tower. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Hunter, and I am 4 years old. I am in the Preschool at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Lucky Duck game, Paw Patrol toys, Nerf Blaster. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Maci, and I am 4 years old. I am in the Preschool at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Disney Frozen Arendelle Castle, Ballerina Dreamer Doll, LOL Rolling Beauty case, Little Tikes Princess cottage Playhouse. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Axyl, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Skyline. This Christmas I would like Xbox, fortniete and Roblox Mincraft, iPhone 11, Ps3, computer, ckatbood, airpods. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Tucker, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Skyline. This Christmas I would like x box, Fortnite, RoD BlLodcs, PS, cpupr. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Myson, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Skyline R-2. This Christmas I would like fortnite, rodbot. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Brailynn and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Skyline. This Christmas I would like XBox and Fortnight and minicraft and my little pont, computer. Thank you.