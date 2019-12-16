Dear Santa – Part 6

Dear Santa: My first name is Breelyn, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a baby puppy and LoLs. I also want an OMG doll. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ryan, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like ps4, Fortnite, nerft guns, pokemon cards. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lyia, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Jessie doll and an Elsa and Anna dress. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jon, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like an Army guy set. Please can I have that set. I love you. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Wiley, and I am 5 years old. I am in K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like power whel truck. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Breckin, and I am 5 years old. I am in K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like drt bike, remote control truck. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name Mila, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a I phone and Apple watch and a x box and a Ipade. I would also like a crom book. The last thaing is a apple i pade. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Leo, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Thanoses Gauntlet. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Sadie, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a hachamal, a bounce house, iphone 11, pro slime barbies, do, a snake, and putty. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bryce, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a play station 4 game, a nerf gun and I would like a black out. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Amelia, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Rainbow Mystery Hachimle. I think I should get it becase I’ve been helping MoM around the farm. Thank you, Santa.

Dear Santa: My first name is Gavin, and I am 5 years old. I am in K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like goats, apl fone. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Tell, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a bearded dragon. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kaylie, and I am 7 years old. I am in the second grade at. This Christmas I would like a Hoverboard. For Christmas I woud like Omg Doll. Lol’s and Kids mack up. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ben, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a playstation and and I would like a iphone 11 Max Pro and I would like a playstore card. Thank you

Dear Santa: My first name is Daniel, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like XBox controler because I have ben so good and chrome book because I so good. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Rylie, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like LoL Dolls, Bathboms, Scuchies, Underarmor cloths. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jamie, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a toy cat that can move and can talk. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Abigail, and I am 10 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like to have a computer, a twisty pet, a puppy, and a bed with a office at the bottom. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Greyson, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Playstatin four and some games. I want it because there are cool games on it. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ariana, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like A Phone, a Dog man set, Hatchimals, LoLs, Shopkins, and a comp. I want all of those things b/c I always wanted these for years. I love you Santa. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Danny, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like History/Bible Books, Luiges Manshion 3, Mario Maker 2, Pokemon mystey dungon red rescue team, and good xmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Addison , and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a elf on the shelf because I think that my other elf needs a friend. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Easton, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a remote control Ferrari and some legos would be nice and a remote control army truck and thats about it. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jozie, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Kamishibai box that you tell stories with it. Please. The storie I want is the night before Christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Brody, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Phone B/C I don’t have a phone. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ally, and I am 5 years old. I am in K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like goats, apl fone. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Isaac, and I am 5 years old. I am in K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like jacket with phone pocket, shrk toy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lidia, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Juno Baby Elefent and Twistey Petz Unicorn family pack and real unicorns and a note from you. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jett, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a tablet, and a whole serize of Magic tree house, not the 1st ,2, 3rd, 4. And a ps4 with mincraft. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Layla, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like JoJo bows, Shopkins, Hachamals, Twisty pets, computer, books, lol dolls. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Gracie, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would likea Nintendo switch, bcaes my friend has one and I do not have a vibo game. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Miah, and I am 6 years old. I am in K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like slime, brbe, LOL DPL. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Dakota, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a hoverboard, lots of candy and a I phone 11. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Brodie, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a toy truck with a bot and a toy dog and chvoair with it and some cowes and rill cpoter. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Chloe, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a toy dog, a godoe giger derd huse, a candy santa and candy rander and just plan candy a viulin. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Gage, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Play station 4 game and a new controler and I thank i shod have that because i have ben good. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Chase, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a rifle. I would like a rifle because I can go hunting agin. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Isaiah, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would likea Nintendo switch Because my baby brother takes the only tablet. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Cole, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like toy dolie, ram truck with a toy tractor. person. dogs and a toy forwheeler with it. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Anna, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a footweller and shoes. I would also like a new water bottle and clothes. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kendall, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Polaroid camera because I like to take picters and a RC car because I like to drive those cars. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Corbin, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like A big drone that has a camera and lights on it so I can spy and have fun outside. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Emma, and I am 6 years old. I am in K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like cat, uncorn, sky pilw. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Arys, and I am 5 years old. I am in K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like UNCOrN, PANdA. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Garrett, and I am 5 years old. I am in K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like dragon. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Flint, and I am 5 years old. I am in K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like tractor and brushog, cat. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Zeva, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like bike tire, apple m3 player and a ? present and a hoverboard and a big LoL doll ball. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bristol, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a hoverboard and a phone and new clothes and money. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Paxton, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a robot turkey and a robot chicn, and two laptop, a fome foot boll, lego, ninjago sets. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Chase, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I wont to have a nerf gun. I wott to have a R.C.car. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Nevaeh, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like fake nails, i phone, hoverboard, candy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Erik, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Legos and a x-Box and a new fown and a new bik and my one Bat man costume. Thank you.