Dear Santa – Part 5

Dear Santa: My first name is Huntur, and I am 7 years old. I am in the second grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a robot and an alligator robot and a cowboy hat. Thank you.

ntleyand I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like A new Phone, A Xbox X, Legos, Michael Scott Bobley head. Merry Christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Moe and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like a cross necklace, a bean bag, chocar, crocs, a monky, and can I please have one of your reindear. Also I want a baby hedghog please. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Aaron, and I am 8 1/2 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like ta gaming PC so I can play my fav games called my summer car, GModg and Beam NG Drive. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ashlyn, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Nintendo switch and a phone. I also want an LOL doll. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Joshua, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a blue remote control car and a monster truck. I like you! Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Mia, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like dragon legos I like your reindeer. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Thomas, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava elementary. This Christmas I would like a blue T’rex solor robot that can transform, and a race track and a Toy raindeer. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Abby, and I am 7 years old. I am in the second grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Juno the Baby elephant. A chapter book. A nintino swich. A tiny robot. Super Mario 3D land. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is BeDear Santa: My first name is Jaden and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like lego set called Minecraft ender dragon and Pokemon Sword. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jonathan and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like Minecraft legos, puppy, bike, stuffed bear, tv, hat, water bottle. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Peyton, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a twisty stool Because I like to spin around whale I draw, write, and think. I also think there fun to spin on. I have been good this year. I got all As. I am super of myself. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Evan, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Nintendo and a wolf. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ritter, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a dragon robot with a knight and a king. I don’t remember if I’ve been naughty. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Boston, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would take a toy Camero. I like you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ella, and I am 7 years old. I am in the second grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Pink tablet and make up, a bow, a Pink Go Kart and lipstick and lotion and eye shadow and fake nails and nail clippers and Bath Bombs and a jewelry box. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Aliana, and I am 8 years old. I am in the second grade at. This Christmas I would like Chokers and bracelets and lotion, pony Book, a purse, MAC makeup. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Rhett and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like A New Blanket, slipers, New shoes, School supplies, and socks. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Garrett and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like Madden 20, NCCA football, and a New gun, a new hunting game, All the games are on X Box 1. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Clayton, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like some cloths and a Phone and one more thing, have a merry christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Brina, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a new iPad and a real puppy and a hover board and a new laptop. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ritter, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a dragon robot with a knight and a king. I don’t remember if I’ve been naughty. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Boston, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would take a toy Camero. I like you. I have been nice. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Emma, and I am 7 years old. I am in the second grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like bracelets and light up shoes and a phone, candy, and a step stool for my grandma. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Randy, and I am 7 years old. I am in the second grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like A Dinosaur robot And a godzilla robot. And a t-rex robot. An a tigr robot. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Dayton, and I am 8 years old. I am in the second grade at. This Christmas I would like 4 new gams for my intindow swich. I wold like coler doody- black cops a minacraft one. And two cool uther ones. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is D.J. and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like Minecraft shirt, Minecraft hood, Minecraft shoos, Minecraft Legoes. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lane and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like a tablet and an Xbox with Minecraft and a 223 rifle with a scope. P.S. Merry Christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Cash and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like a laptop of any kind, I also want Madden 20 for Xbox 1, and I also want Pga 20 for Xbox one as well. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bentley, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like a maine coone cat and a weipter dog and a unspeakable hoodie and moose craft stuff animal. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lyla, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like kid make up and a pink scooter and a Rambo Supris dol. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is AnnaBelle, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a real life pegasus and a baby cat. Please! Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jace, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Christmas dress. I want some Christmas shoes. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is, and I am years old. I am Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Haden, and I am y years old. I am in the grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a toy sleigh. Toy rainDeer. And a toy Santa. And Santa’s toy Bag. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bruce, and I am 7 years old. I am in the second grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like 4 ps4s, two toy raptors, and a toy allosaurus. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Yudon, and I am 8 years old. I am in the second grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a lot of race cars and tracks, and Hot wheels, and a i phone and a tablet. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jonathan and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like Xbox one X and a Jester Phone case for an Samsong and a flat screen tv with a golden remot and a 24 carrot golden necles-big one. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Crighton and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like a creeper plushie, chill & charr Prodigy toy, A computer, a tablet, and 400 dollars. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Sequoyah and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like green camera, and film and my family. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Hailey, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like a turtle, new lunch box, boots, new back pack, new phone I phone7, book the forgotten girl. That is all I want. P.S. I have been good this year. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Stetson, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a new xbox controller, a Nintendo switch and a new football. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Grayson, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like the best drone, ping pong or a foes ball table, and a nerf rival nerf gun. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Triston, and I am 6 years old. I am Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a dump truck. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Hunter, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a present under the tree. I want a Thor toy for my Avengers. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Max, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a yellow RC Car and a dinosaur. I like your presents. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Christian, and I am 8 years old. I am in the second grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a computer. I would like Siri. I would like a iphone 11. I would like a kings bed. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name Mila, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a I phone and Apple watch and a x box and a Ipade. I would also like a crom book. The last thaing is a apple i pade. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Leo, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Thanoses Gauntlet. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lily, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a My Little Pony stuffed animal. His name is Fluttershy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Haylie, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like a spirit toy and frozen 2 toy and puppy dog and phone, math book, and a horse. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is , and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Christian, and I am 8 years old. I am in the second grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a computer. I would like Siri. I would like a iphone 11. I would like a kings bed. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Evelyn, and I am 5 years old. I am in K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like cat and dog. Thank you.