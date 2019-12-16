Dear Santa – Part 4

Dear Santa: My first name is Aiden, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like a nerf RC car. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jax, and I am 6 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like power wheels army tank. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Saria, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a remote controlled cat where you push a button and it comes on with lots of batteries so it won’t die. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Abby and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a pair of sandals and a remote controlled puppy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jaren, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a play stashin, Iphone, Or Bike, stuft animal wolf, and a stuft animal adult wolf. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Daniel, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like xbox 6. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Tyson, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a toy car and a nerf gun. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ezekiel, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a crossbow and a snipper rifle (shoots only toy bullets). Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Allie, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a fon and a exbox six and a LOL Born. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Sarah, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like cumpyooter, cat and legos. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jaxon, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like a phone, nerf buns, nerf bullets. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Thomas, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like toys. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Finton and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like an Optiimus Prime Action Figure and a Deception Large Action figure. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Cutter, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like rifle and a calendar like our class one-so it tells me what we do in class. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Samantha, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like phon, barby drem hous and a drone and a vilen, play stashin. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Avery, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a fone, play stashion 4. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bailey, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Play dow, fown, Baby sistre and Baby brover. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lizzie, and I am 6 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like a baby doll and jewelry. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Tinsley, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like JoJo and Ryan stuff, LOL stuff. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kale, and I am 6 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like some John Wayne toys. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Liam, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a nerf gun and a punching bag with gloves and warm safe gloves to keep me warm. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Rolen, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a crossbow and a remote controlled spider. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Mac, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a drtbike, and a I phon. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Huntley, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like helmet a four wheeler. I take my dog to the prc. Thank you.

Dear Santa, I would like an Ipad. I deserve it because I’m always with my annoying siblings. I also deserve it because I never, ever have anything to do. Love Liam

Dear Santa, I hope you are having a good time in the North Pole, or I should say the top of the world! I really, really want a watch for Christmas. I think I just might deserve a watch because of what I have been through. Also, because every morning I look down at my wrist to see what time it is, even when I don’t have a watch. I hop you have a great time. Sincerely, Patience

Dear Santa: My first name is Owen, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a dinosaur truck toy and a transformer car. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Carter, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a debit card. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kennidie, and I am 6 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a puzzle and a desk. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Brian and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like cat, stuffed animals, hot wheel, and Phone, and new shoes, and candy, colt cup and ore/coins. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Riley and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like unicorn stuf, a cars for my brother, a coffee cup for my mom, a battery for my camera, my phone bake, and a nife for my dad. Thank you.

Dear Santa, I do not want much for Christmas. I believe in Santa, I just want Frozen 2 for Christmas. That’s all of the things for me. Love, Macy

Dear Santa, I would like a computer, a doll house with dolls, a toy kitten, a fingerling, and a toy dog. Love, Harmony

Dear Santa, For Christmas I want a pink sparkly makeup bag. Why do I need i you think? Here is two good reasons. I been a good girl in school I love you. Your truly, Bethany

Dear Santa: My first name is Mika and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like a drone with a camera, a Phone, a icon box. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Daris and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a lunch box, a patrick Mahomes Jersey, and a Chiefs foot ball. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Peyton and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like creeper stuft animal, shark stuft animal. Thank you.

Dear Santa, I want my own xbox 360 this Christmas so I don’t have to play my PlayStation. I need to practic N.F.S. undercover. Love Dylan

Dear Santa, How are you doing? Good I hope. I want a watch, real ring, a dirt bike, pellet gun, but most of all peace. I have been good. I and everybody wants it. It’s all I ever wanted. I think I’ve been good enough. Love, Chase

Dear Santa: My first name is Ezequel and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like Electirc Scooter, football, and a tv for me and my borthers to have in our room to watch tv all the time. Thank you.

Dear Santa, I would like 100,000,000 robux on Roblox. It has a Log at Roblox at the top. That way I can have all the money, pets, and the Game Pass in “Farm World” I really love that game. I play it all the time. Love, Kalynn

Dear Santa, I would like a Diary of a Wimpy Kid book please. I want to improve my reading. And I could share this book with my family. I hope you can make it. It would make me very happy. Your friend, Preston J

Dear Santa, I would like a twisty pet” a LoL Doll” some book” then. a kitten blacket” glow in the dark slime. Then a panda stuff animals” Star Wars cup” fluffy slime. then you have a good Christmas with some cookies and milk. Love, Niomie

Dear Santa, I would like a hoverboard. I would like it to be rosegold. Why you should let me have it is because I have been nice ( I think!). Also, I have given gifts and I might want to recieve some. I think we will set out some peanutbutter balls for you. I hope you’ll like them. Have a great Christmas. Yours truly, Addy

Dear Santa, I want 9,000,000,000 dollars so we can get everything we need. Also we can help homeless people. We can take care of them. I hope they are okay. Also, can I have an Ipad?

Dear Santa, This Christmas I would love a Barbie doll house. I need a new place to put my Barbie dolls. I have been vary kind this year. Have I menchoned how much I love your beard? I love the wightnes. Yours Truly, Alexia

Dear Santa: My first name is Aurora, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a mermaid Barbie with purple hair. My sister hit me but I’ve been good. My sister needs baby toys. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jailla, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a make-up set, a book about Jesus and God. I have been nice. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lilah and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like a monkey, black tights, canvases, new paints, mice, babysitter club newest book, and a happy Christ-mas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lydia and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like one bean bag, 6 LOL pets, 21 lol dolls, 36 hatchamals, 58 slime kets, 89 box’s of candy, and 100 hugs and kisses. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Violet and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like all of the kids to get presents this yer and a Shetland Pony. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Graysin and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like five nights at freddys, meoa figures. mery cresmes. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kelly, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Barbie doll, a baby, and a paint set. I have been good. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Emmett, and I am 6 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a green nerf gun with 10 bullets, a computer, and a phone. I like your sleigh. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Shaylee and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like a thermas, new tennis shoes, a pair of fluffy socks, ripped jeans, and candy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Gideon, and I am 6 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like trampoline. I like your beard. I’m nice. Thank you.