Dear Santa – Part 3

Dear Santa: My first name is Aaron, and I am 8 1/2 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like ta gaming PC so I can play my fav games called my summer car, GModg and Beam NG Drive. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ashlyn, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Nintendo switch and a phone. I also want an LOL doll. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Peyton, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a twisty stool Because I like to spin around whale I draw, write, and think. I also think there fun to spin on. I have been good this year. I got all As. I am super of myself. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Evan, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Nintendo and a wolf. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Clayton, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like some cloths and a Phone and one more thing, have a merry christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Brina, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a new iPad and a real puppy and a hover board and a new laptop. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bentley, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like a maine coone cat and a weipter dog and a unspeakable hoodie and moose craft stuff animal. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lyla, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like kid make up and a pink scooter and a Rambo Supris dol. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Hailey, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like a turtle, new lunch box, boots, new back pack, new phone I phone7, book the forgotten girl. That is all I want. P.S. I have been good this year. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Stetson, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a new xbox controller, a Nintendo switch and a new football. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Grayson, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like the best drone, ping pong or a foes ball table, and a nerf rival nerf gun. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lily, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a My Little Pony stuffed animal. His name is Fluttershy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Haylie, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like a spirit toy and frozen 2 toy and puppy dog and phone, math book, and a horse. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is , and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Breelyn, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a baby puppy and LoLs. I also want an OMG doll. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ryan, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like ps4, Fortnite, nerft guns, pokemon cards. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lyia, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Jessie doll and an Elsa and Anna dress. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Carson, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a gun so I can shoot a deer. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kingston, and I am 6 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a PJ mask toy and a log truck toy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jordon, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like a dirt bike and toy guns. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bryce, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a play station 4 game, a nerf gun and I would like a black out. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Sophia, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like sowing stuf and a gutare. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Amelia, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Rainbow Mystery Hachimle. I think I should get it becase I’ve been helping MoM around the farm. Thank you, Santa.

Dear Santa: My first name is Blaise, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a dinosaur toy and a transformer motor vehicle. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Daniel, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like XBox controler because I have ben so good and chrome book because I so good. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ford , and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Greyson, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Playstatin four and some games. I want it because there are cool games on it. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Blake, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a toy camp sint and a remut bot. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ariana, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like A Phone, a Dog man set, Hatchimals, LoLs, Shopkins, and a comp. I want all of those things b/c I always wanted these for years. I love you Santa. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is , and I am years old. I am in the grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like a dirt bike. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lucas, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a cat, dog and ifone, rolex. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jozie, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Kamishibai box that you tell stories with it. Please. The storie I want is the night before Christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Adrian, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a model car and a stuffed animal train. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Zoey, and I am 6 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like Unicorn toy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Brody, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Phone B/C I don’t have a phone. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Brayden, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a goldfish, iphon, and a lade bug. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Layla, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like JoJo bows, Shopkins, Hachamals, Twisty pets, computer, books, lol dolls. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Gracie, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would likea Nintendo switch, bcaes my friend has one and I do not have a vibo game. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Gage, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Play station 4 game and a new controler and I thank i shod have that because i have ben good. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Chase, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a rifle. I would like a rifle because I can go hunting agin. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Isaiah, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would likea Nintendo switch Because my baby brother takes the only tablet. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kendall, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Polaroid camera because I like to take picters and a RC car because I like to drive those cars. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Corbin, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like A big drone that has a camera and lights on it so I can spy and have fun outside. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Tessa, and I am 6 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like a Hatchamal. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bryleigh, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like to loose my tooth and a big trampoline. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Flynn, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like an ipad, nerf gun, and a remote control helicopter. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kaiden, and I am 6 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like RC cart, little jet airplane, big ole jet rocket and airplane I can fly on. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Seraphina, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like sec obod, dog, regigder, latr, pistrodru and a poney. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Harper, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like LoLs, Brey homs, Breys and touch-pet for my dog and 9 dogs. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Keyin, and I am 6 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like a toy from toy story that is a big giant Woody. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Sunorrah, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like a toy dog that walks by itself. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Blaine, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a xbox and a new tblit and a ga powrd flir and a rc latr. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jaxen, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like I font and big dog. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jase, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a 4 wheeler and a tablet. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Miri, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a pretend car. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Shelby, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like reading books. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Paxton, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava. This Christmas I would like a dirt bike with gloves. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Eli, and I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a watch and a phone. Thank you.