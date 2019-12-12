Dear Santa – Part 2

Dear Santa: My first name is Michael, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like hoverboard, deirt bikes, four wheeler, iPhone pro, elf, R.c.car, nerf gon, XBox2 and XBoX TV setup. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Garrett, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a dirt bike and I would also like a game called Days gon. There is one more thing, it is a game called Hunter call of the wild. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Marlee and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like to give money to the hospitals with children with cancer. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Briella, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like galexa grl (galaxy girl). Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jayce, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like tesla hot wheels, Nerf guns, I phone 8 plus charging staision, BB gun, a Batman toy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Hunter and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like an Airhorn. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Olivia, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like Rodof The Red Nos Rand er (Rudolf the red nose reindeer). Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jentry, and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a volly ball and a net. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Alexis and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Hatcamals, Bemmie Boos, stuffed animals, slime, markers, Noteboook’s, Pens, colored pencils, dry erase markers, and a white bored. that’s all i want for Christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kimber, and I am 6 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like slime. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Devon, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a dog, xbox one, gaming chair, new phone, a ds, a wach, new headphones, and a laptop. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kal-El and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a New bible, a New Nintendo game, A Nitentdo PS with the Nitendo Ps games, and a Teddy bear. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Chloe, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like Dol tha Tak (doll that talks). Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Stetson and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a phone, a lot of pellets, 10 trillion dollars, candy, K bar knife and a pet deer. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jensen, and I am 6 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like HOveRBodRD (hoover board). Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Marley and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a New phone, speaker, and a cofee cup with my name on it. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Laney, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like Brbehas (Barbie house). Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Alexis and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like to donate money to People who are having cancer and homless people. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Broday, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like bow and arrow and transformers. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Owen and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like tPatrick Mahomes jersey or Tom Brady’s jersey because they are my favorite. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kennon and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a hunting game for an xbos Ones and I would like a PS4. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Dillon and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a 3030 hunting rifle so I can hunt with my family. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Colton, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would likePS4, Pringles, pizza kind, Madden 2019 XBox 360, NBA 2018 XBox 360, and Halo 360. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Chase, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I wont to have a nerf gun. I wott to have a R.C.car. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Erik, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Legos and a x-Box and a new fown and a new bik and my one Bat man costume. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Mila, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a gumball machine and a real puppy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Sophia, and I am 10 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like a big coloring set and a rainbow notebook and a dress for the summer and to have a happy christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Nevaeh, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like fake nails, i phone, hoverboard, candy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Miley, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a big stuffed animal unicorn and a little pony horse that is real. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lila, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like books, a walking wolf toy, dollhouse, dolls, math, words to spell, beutey set, trampoline, swing set, a long slide, and lol dolls. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Brooklyn, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like hover board, LoL dolls, cry babys, fake nails, LoL doll house, googoo galixey, Baby alive, a new big fake kitchen with all the stuff a kitchen would have, one thousand dollars, a new phone case, prank stuff, and Operation. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Peyton, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like mincraft LoL and benbag. My sister love Lego. I Love Dinosaur Hatchamole. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Draeynn, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a remote connlr race car. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Tripp, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like a change counter, a rc car, and a flash light. one more thing – some slime. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Aiden, and I am 10 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Slappy doll, pacman roller coaster, Hatchamole, Happy Christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Fisher, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a baby goat, a big stuffed animal and a kitten and baby dog. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Will, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like first have a merry christmas, second I would like a cuputer, Apple watch and a 50 dollar bill. Please. Merry Christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Michael, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Dinosaur remote control, Hamster, Remote, dragon Z transformer. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Colt, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Nintendo switch, an ipod, and an iphone. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Laven, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like a Phone, bex blades, scotter, and punch in bag. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Chance, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like RC Car, Dinosaur remote controle, Legos, Slppy doll, Diary of Wimpe Kid, Move and Show. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Rhett, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a mystery egg white and a FGTV toy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Reilyn, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like new tablet, new bike, debet card, drone, and I would like 9J also a smart whatch. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Donald, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Ples Bren miy Brur a Lego Muve set Big unuf for miy femly. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Creed, and I am 6 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a hover board, Madden 20 and a new dog named Oliver. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Grayson, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a stuffed animal of Gonzo and a new Bible. I also want Pokemon cards. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Dorian, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like the Dairy Wimpy Kid movie. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jessie, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like I ps3, legos, math book, slim, toy car, stick dog book, big Notebook’s, Back pack, and I pack of card’s. Thank you Santy.

Dear Santa: My first name is Noah, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Brone remote control robot and a buddy puppy and a transformer. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jaidyn, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like A snow globe, a Phone, a mathbook, headphones, slime, squshies. schrunchies, and a real german shepherd dog or a real cat, new clothes, new jeans, a watch. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Macie, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a TV and makup. I also want an LoL doll. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Katie, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Hamster, How to train your dragon2, Books, Slime, comforter. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Chloe, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Ava Elementary School. This Christmas I would like a new pixsle camra and some nice neon pink head phones and a pink mc pop suprise and a new real puppy dog and a slime ball. Thank you.