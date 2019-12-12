Dear Santa – Part 1

Dear Santa: My first name is Lane, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a hoverboard, a Iphone 11 pro, a Sims 4 game and I would the game Operation. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Sammy, and I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like phone, tablet, watch, and a hoverboard. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Azlynn, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like girl legoes, a puppy, Magic Tree House books, one or your sleigh bells, and eight million dollars. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Brian and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a mincraft lego set and a yoyo and Xbox. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Zander, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like my own computers, Hot wheels, a car, a sled, golf course, Hover board, Marble Race. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Aeris, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a puppy, A pikeme pop, and a necage for Snow, and some more bedding,. Oh and one last thing, some new sokes. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ethan and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Scooter. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Cameron, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like dirt bike, hoverboard, cool rocks, i Phone, picture of a water fall. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Parker, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Iphone, Fortnite beding, Madden 2D, Fifa 19, Fornite Battle Bus, Kevin Durant Shoes. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Lucy and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like hatchimals, shopkins, stufft dinosaur, Play station 4 games, Tzco surprize and robot dinosaur. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Matty, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a train. For Christmas I want a teaey bere. For Chistmas I want toy reindeer. For Chistmas I wont a toy Santa. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Letty, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like Dol. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Hannah and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a dolly car. I want a dolly car because I never ever had one at all. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jade, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a xbox, cat treats, bed set , sims, mincrafet, Halo, candy, cat stuff, and cat cloths. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Ryan, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like nerf gun. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Braiden, and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like PS4, iPhone 11, a xBox one, a drone, 20 caloboer pistol, a new trap, Bait bat, most of all my family. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Talon and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like to have a pear of new KD, and a new game, And I want everything, just get me something. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Trinity, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like . Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Daigan, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like an electric drum set and the red strikes skin pack on fortnite, plus 3000 bucks. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Drake and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a french Bulldog boy PuPPy, rc car, rc track , Phone, $40 gift card, nerf gun, Paint Ball gun, PS3 games, tools. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kameron, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like something four my new house. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is , and I am years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like Frozn muve (Frozen movie). Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Elley and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like A slime set and I want everyBody to Be happy. I would like a good Christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Tyrelle, and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Avngers lego set for Chrismas, and a unicorn sqishy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Grayson, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like Pkuchu. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Hunter, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 1st grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Allison and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like slimekit and Mekeana the American girl doll. I also want accesres for my American girl doll. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jarryn, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like bb gun Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Wiatt, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a nintindo switch, a cross bow, a new target minecraft, mario on stx, mario kart. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Alexis and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like to have a golden puppy retrever. And a bar of cholate and some slime, hatchimals, a new bed and Poopsie’s. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Avery, and I am 5 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like shrck tank. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jordan, and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like No man’s sky, it’s a space game that you could go everywhere in space, like planets, solar systems, and a galaxy map that is huge, about one trrillion galaxyes. And it is a disc game on the xbox one. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Shawn and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like ta PS5 and a 600 dollar gift card and a litl pug and a 8,000 dollar tv and a tv stand and all little table. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Morgan, and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Nintendo switch, New paint in my room, desk, desk chair, new pair of boots. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bryon, and I am 6 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like tRac LODR (track loader). Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Kota and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Project mcsquare spy set, bunsen burner, beakers, a $40 gift card to Target, and a tiny rotwilere puppy. Thank you.

ear Santa: My first name is Fisher and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a gift card for my xbox1ones, and another game pass and xbox live card. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Brady, and I am 10 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a scudder, a soccor ball, nerf gun, and a football, Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Johnse, and I am 6 years old. I am in the K grade at Ava Elem. This Christmas I would like bb gun. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Eli, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like New bait casters, some hunting eqtment and some fishing bait. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Tyler and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a medium for wheeler, iphone 11. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Khale, and I am 9 years old. I am in the 4th grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Madden 20, dirt bike, Farming Sim 19, Hunter Call of the Wild, and Patrick Mohomes Jersy. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Alexis, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Nults LoLs, pokeman, hoverboard, toy digimon, nintendo switch, elf. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Judah, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like Candy, Pokeman, neft gun, iPhone, one billion dollars, Nintend Switch. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Emitt, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a fonite battle bus, RC Jeep and 4 Wheeler, neft guns and elf. Please , xbox one pure the game, truck or mini ralley truck. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Montgomery, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a 20 gauge shot gun to shoot with and a gas powerd R.C. car. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Jamon, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like hover board, Pokemon, nerf gun, four wheeler, noun. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Alexa, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a Baby Alive, fake blender, mixer, coffee maker. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Destin, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like a storm trooper mask and toy light sabor from Star Wars. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Luke, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like nerf gun, R. C. car, Powered iPhone, hoverboard, R. C. helicopter. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Autumn, and I am 8 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like nerds30, iPhone, Tacos, pet bat, xbox, Nintendo switch, hoverboard, fake nails, elf, one billion dollars, backpack, rc car. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Shalyn, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like toy cat. I wont some Lols. I wont the Christmas LoLs. a fhone. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Harlie, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas I would like nail polish, fake nails, twesty pet, Stuf Poolo Baer. Fangr lengs, a macup set. Thank you.

Dear Santa: My first name is Bryson, and I am 7 years old. I am in the 2nd grade at Ava Elementary. This Christmas games, nerf gun, iPhone. Thank you.