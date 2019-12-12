County Line – Veda Bushong

December 2 – Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Reed came in Wednesday and went home Sunday. Those here for Thanksgiving were: Mr. and Mrs. David Dodson, Mike Dodson and Bryse and Chase, Mr. and Mrs. Butch Davis, Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Croney, Mr. and Mrs. Keith Breeding, Reece and Megan and Macee and Quin, Bentley Iott, Emily and Dylan, Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Reed. Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Rackley and E.J came by that evening. They had Thanksgiving dinner with Vickie Berry and family and friends.

Johnnie and Debra Reed visited Mr. and Mrs. Justin Reed to see the new baby, Samuel Scott Reed.

Mr. and Mrs. Miguel Ayala and family had dinner at Brittany Torres and Lynnox’s house.

John Stephens and family had dinner Thanksgiving at the church in Ava with the Stephens siblings.

December 9 – Donna Dodson came on Monday and took me to the Doctor. They said I had the beginnings of pneumonia.

Donna came by on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Amy Croney called me on Wednesday. Donna was here on Wednesday.

Donna, Mike Dodson, Keith & Melanie Breeding and Macee all attended the basketball game in Gainesville Tuesday night. Bryse and Quin both played in the JV game and won.

Keith & Melanie, Quin & Macee and Bryse all attended the football game in Columbia on Friday.

Debra Reed of Kansas called me on Thursday. Butch & Diana Davis were here on Thursday.

Sandy Rackley of Tennessee called on Friday.

Those here Saturday putting up my Christmas decorations were Donna, Melanie, Macee, Ronnie & Amy Croney, Axel, Dominick & Cedrick, Bristol & Ashlin Parker. Diana brought me lunch. Megan Goforth returned home from college in Joplin.

Reece Goforth visited family and friends on Saturday night and Sunday.

Donna and Melanie were both here on Sunday. Donna brought me lunch.