Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

The New Year is almost upon us.

In Native American and early Colonial times, the Full Moon for January was called the Full Wolf Moon because wolves tended to howl more often at this time. For those out in the county, let’s see if this is true.

Remember, the Center will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for the Christmas holiday. We are also closed on December 31 and January 1.

The Old Farmer sez: “Forgive your enemies. It messes up their heads.”

Whatever you do, always give 100%. Unless you’re giving blood.

We offer cards, board games, a game of pool, or books to take home and read and bring back. Make sure you put your initials in the front of those you read, so you don’t end up taking them again.

We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give. — Winston Churchill

You can come down and eat with us for a suggested donation of only $3.50 for people 60 and over. It’s $6.00 for those younger, so swing by and enjoy a nutritious meal with friendly people.

From my Mom’s Bible. The same sun that melts the ice hardens the clay.

So glad to welcome our AARP lady who was hired as the greeter. Cindy Fleetwood will be with us for a while, she will be welcoming you all as you come in and sign up to eat.

Scientists say the universe is made up of protons, neutrons and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.

Merry Christmas to all our readers.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.