Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

We now have bingo every Friday at noon. It will be sponsored by Season’s Hospice this Friday.

Remember we will close from Tuesday the 24th through Thursday, December 26, and again on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1st.

You know you’re getting older when you paint the town red and have to take a long rest before applying a second coat.

If you just want to sit down and have a board game with friends, we have Scrabble for you.

The Old Farmer sez: “Remember that silence is sometimes the best answer.”

Pitch is played about every day, but a pitch tournament is held every Tuesday. Pinochle is every Thursday. After the holidays, we will have some new things to tempt you with.

Yesterday is a memory; tomorrow a dream; and today is a present. Open it up and enjoy.

Monday Night Music continues on each Monday at 6:00 p.m.

From my Mom’s Bible: The best exercise for the heart is to reach down and help other people up.

If the school is closed because of weather, so are we. We don’t want people out on slick roads and sidewalks. Listen to KKOZ (92.1) for school closings. Never walk on ice with your hands in your pocket.

Silence is golden, but duct tape is silver.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.