Council On Aging – Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Bill Brunner was the big winner in the Pitch Tournament on Tuesday with a score of 235. Second and third places went to Jim Estep and Lee Wilcox, with a 224 and 221 respectively.

T.O.P.S. continues to meet in the basement every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. If you are interested in losing weight and talking with others about it, please stop by. There is no charge.

The Old Farmer sez: “If you find yourself in a hole, the first thing to do is stop digging.”

If you are 55 or older and want to make some money, please call AARP at the Springfield Office at (417) 873-9275 and ask to work at the Ava Senior Center. We would like to have more volunteers to work here. Even one day a week would help out a lot.

Did you notice the big Christmas star on the feed store out in the Roy community? What a Christmas delight!

You know you’re getting older when you get winded just playing chess.

Bingo is now every Friday at noon.

Dec. 17, one hundred thirteen years ago, Orville and Wilbur Wright flew the first flying machine. The flight lasted for 59 seconds and went 852 feet on that day near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Today, there are an average of 9,728 planes in the air on any given day, carrying 1.2 million people.

We will be closed December 24, 25, 26, and also the 31st.

From my Mom’s Bible —Loneliness doesn’t fly out the window in the wake of the marriage ceremony. A man and woman can live in the same house, in fact lie side by side in the same bed, and still be worlds apart.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.