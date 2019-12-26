Congressman Jason Smith – The Party of Impeachment

The Party of Impeachment

For the first time in our nation’s history, the U.S. House of Representatives has impeached a duly elected President of the United States with an entirely partisan vote. The politically motivated impeachment of President Donald Trump had no due process and was rife with bias. Throughout this entire circus the Left has not been motivated by facts or fairness, but by their blind hatred of President Trump, his voters, and everything he has accomplished. They have been determined to impeach him since Day One with false claims they made up as they went along.

Democrats claimed that they were holding this impeachment vote because they were concerned for the sanctity of our government and the stability of our republic. That’s simply not true. They voted to impeach President Trump because they know they can’t beat him in the next election. In fact, one of my Democrat colleagues is quoted stating: “I’m concerned. If we don’t impeach him, he will get re-elected.” This kind of rhetoric is disgusting. Impeachment is not a political weapon, but a profoundly serious provision of the U.S. Constitution to be used only under the most dire circumstances.

Unfortunately, at the end of the day, we should not be surprised by what the Left has done. The Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment against five of the last six Republican Presidents. Or, to put it another way, every single Republican President who has been elected by the American people for almost the last 60 years has had articles of impeachment introduced against them. Their most recent attempt shows that they will do whatever is necessary to remove a President who gets in the way of their partisan agenda. They truly are the party of impeachment. This extremism is exactly the reason why after the impeachment vote, one of Nancy Pelosi’s own Majority Caucus members denounced the Democrat party and switched his affiliation to the Republican Party and Donald Trump.

President Trump did not commit a single impeachable crime; the Democrats know this. That’s why this sham process moved TWENTY times faster than President Clinton’s. Speaker Pelosi and her liberal lieutenants have shredded the Constitution while desperately trying to get rid of our President, because they fear President Trump’s policies and how well they are working for American families all across this country. The irony is after rushing through impeachment because they claimed the President was a threat to the Constitution, Nancy Pelosi is now holding up actually sending the impeachment case over to the Senate. It’s like she knows that her shoddy work product rife with political bias has no evidence and stands no chance in the Senate, so she is now getting cold feet.

I am proud to have voted against this partisan impeachment and I continue to stand with President Trump. It’s sad that instead of working with the President to achieve historic results for the American people, the liberal mob majority has consistently chosen to undermine him, the rule of law, and the Constitution by putting their partisan politics first. I’ve always had one rule in this job, and that’s to put people before politics.