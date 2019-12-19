Congressman Jason Smith

Gross Negligence

The entire impeachment process has not had a shred of fairness, has had nothing close to due process, and has been entirely detached from both reality and fact. Despite the Left’s claims of reluctance to pursue impeachment, the truth is they have been trying to get rid of President Trump dating all the way back to his candidacy in 2016.

That fact became incredibly apparent this week with the release of the Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General’s report on the abuse of power that took place under James Comey’s leadership at the FBI. This 500-page report only came to light because Republican lawmakers pressed the DOJ to investigate the government’s reason for launching a counterintelligence investigation that spied on Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign. The findings the report details are absolutely horrifying.

Driven by President Obama loyalists, the Comey-led FBI fabricated “facts” about now-proven-false collusion between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government, which they shared with reporters. Then, once the reporters wrote damaging articles based on this false information, the FBI used those stories to justify their request for a warrant to spy on the Trump Campaign. In response, the now DOJ Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, expressed his dismay when he testified before Congress earlier this week. He was “deeply concerned that so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate, hand-picked investigative teams; on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations; after the matter had been briefed to the highest levels within the FBI.” The report properly faults high-level supervisors (former Director James Comey) for permitting a culture that allowed such a loose relationship with the truth.

The findings also prompted our nation’s chief lawyer, Attorney General Bill Barr, to release a statement about the gross abuse this report uncovered. He pointed out how it “makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken.” I completely agree. There was no information that justified obtaining a warrant to spy on the Trump Campaign. And even when the Comey-led FBI uncovered information that contradicted their argument, they purposely withheld it from the court.

Despite all of these explicit acts of bias against President Trump’s Campaign, the report points the finger at gross incompetence and negligence. In case you have forgotten, when Hillary Clinton deliberately used a private email server and put America’s national security at risk, the same Comey-led FBI said she could not be prosecuted and attributed her actions to “gross negligence.” How come every time the Left gets caught with their hand in the cookie jar, it simply gets swept under the rug as a minor lapse in judgment. These actions should be seen for what they were: a deliberate attempt to undermine the Constitution and the rule of law in order to advance a political agenda.

What the report shows us is that it is now abundantly clear that dating all the way back to 2016, there was a coordinated effort to do whatever necessary to undermine Donald Trump’s Campaign for President by those who wanted to see Hillary Clinton in the White House. Now, since the Left didn’t get their way, they are using every power at their disposal to try and remove President Trump from office. Next week, we’ll be forced to vote yet again on this sham impeachment effort that is destined for ultimate failure in the United States Senate.

I am entirely against impeaching our President and I will continue to fight and defend him against these outrageous attacks. The President has done absolutely nothing wrong, and these investigations should have never even started. This whole impeachment circus has been nothing short of partisanship at its absolute worst and a complete disgrace to our country.