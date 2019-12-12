Community Shows Tremendous Support

Ava High School head football coach Dan Swofford speaks to the team and local community during a pep-rally at the city's square on Thursday, December 5, 2019, in Ava, Missouri. The school's football team made history with a first-ever appearance in the Missouri State Championship since 1948 when records were started in Ava. (Jason Hoekema/Herald)

Jason Hoekema/Herald

A special community pep rally was held last week showcasing tremendous support for the Ava High School football team. During the rally, Coach Dan Swofford, above, applauded the Bears for an outstanding season, and achieving state recognition.  The public rally was held the evening prior to state finals, as the team departed Ava at 7:30 a.m. the next day, on Friday, Dec. 6, ready to compete as a contender in the 2019 MSHSAA State Class 2 Show-Me Bowl which was held at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.   

