Community Shows Tremendous Support

Jason Hoekema/Herald

A special community pep rally was held last week showcasing tremendous support for the Ava High School football team. During the rally, Coach Dan Swofford, above, applauded the Bears for an outstanding season, and achieving state recognition. The public rally was held the evening prior to state finals, as the team departed Ava at 7:30 a.m. the next day, on Friday, Dec. 6, ready to compete as a contender in the 2019 MSHSAA State Class 2 Show-Me Bowl which was held at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.