Commissioners Continue Road Work on Flood Damaged Areas 

Douglas County Commissioners authorized a Federal Disaster Fund transfer last Thursday, tapping into flood repair monies designated for road repair expenses associated with damages incurred during the 2017 flooding. As repairs are completed, commissioners may transfer funds from the Federal Disaster Fund to the county road fund to cover the cost of repairs at designated sites.

Last week commissioners transferred $30,313.16 into the road fund to cover expenses of repairing several county road locations damaged by high waters.