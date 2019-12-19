Clark New Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmer Chair

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Tanner Clark, of Seymour, was announced as the new chair of the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Committee at the organization’s 105th annual meeting December 10 at Lake of the Ozarks.

Clark was born and raised on the family’s ranch, CF Cattle Company, that straddles Douglas and Webster counties. Tanner is now employed by his father as ranch manager, caring for the 200-cows, along with raising yearlings and feeding cattle for market. His wife, Kerre, helps with day-to-day operations on the ranch and also evaluates soil samples at Shrable Fertilizer and Feed, owned by her parents.

Clark’s passion for hunting has evolved into a licensed hunting guide business. For the past eight years he has guided both elk and mule deer hunts. Clark is a Douglas County Farm Bureau member and is involved in the Ava FFA Booster Club. He and Kerre are on the MOFB YF&R Committee.

The couple has three young children, son Flint, and younger daughters Tenley and Dalley, who make up the third generation involved on the ranch.

Clark officially begins his duties as chair of the committee during the YF&R Leadership Conference February 7-9, when one-year term of current chair, Jamie Johansen, of Lebanon, expires. The MOFB YF&R Committee consists of 16 individuals or couples from eight districts. The group plans and directs the Leadership Conference each February. As chair of the committee, Clark also serves as an advisory member on the MOFB Board of Directors.