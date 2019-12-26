Christmas Party for Vets December 26, 2019 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Submitted Photo Guy Scott, a WWII veteran, wears the new Army hoodie sweatshirt he received at the annual Veteran’s Christmas party, Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019. Veterans at The Heart of The Ozarks nursing home and Ava Place were treated to a party with cookies, candy and bags of gifts sponsored by the Carl Neiman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), The VFW post 5993 and auxiliary, and the American Legion post 112. NSDAR member Nina Carter appears in the photo with Scott. Related