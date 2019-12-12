Christmas Concerts and Dance Performances Free for Holiday Season

Christmas music and special performances are a delightful way to spend a chilly December afternoon. The public is invited to participate in the holiday spirit and enjoy a concert, and possibly a dance performance by the talented STARS Foundation students.

Admission is free.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m., a Christmas Concert will be presented by the Orchestra and Choir at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston, Mo. The program will feature selections from ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Tchaikovsky‘s Nutcracker, Carol of the Bells, along with full nativity and other traditional Christmas selections.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., The Stars Dance students will host a Dance Concert at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston, Mo. The performance event will feature ballet, tap, clogging, hip-hop, jazz, tumbling, and zumba. The host for the afternoon is the Grinch with a Christmas twist.

On Sunday, Dec 22, 3 p.m., the students will host a Music Concert at the United Methodist Church in Cabool, Mo. The students will all be performing with different instruments, in one hour increments.