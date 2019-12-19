Charlotte Ann Bolding

Charlotte Bolding, 65 years, 2 months, 16 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on December 13, 2019 at Springfield Rehabilitation Healthcare Center in Springfield, MO.

Charlotte was born September 28, 1954 in Washington, Missouri to James Arley Sr. and Theresa (Gassell) Bailey.

Funeral services for Charlotte were Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Denlow Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Denlow Cemetery. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.