CBCO Blood Drive in Ava December 10

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will be in Ava on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The mobile facility will be located at the Ava High School, on North Jefferson Street, in Ava.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID.

CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas.

For more information, please visit www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.