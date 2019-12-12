Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement.

Ava Area Ambulance District Board meeting Thursday, December 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

Christmas Program at Mt. Zion Bible School, 4 miles north of Ava on B Highway, Friday, December 13. Prelude music begins at 6:30pm. Phone: 683-4600.

Farm Hands Quartet of Nashville, TN. Come join us Saturday, December 14th. Games and crafts at 4:00 p.m. Supper at 5:30 p.m. Concert at 6:30 p.m. Fruitland Road Country Church, 9925 N. Farm Road 173, Springfield

Jesus, The Greatest Gift. Saturday, December 14 & Sunday, December 15 at 6:00p.m. Bryant Ridge Church, 285 Sims Rd., Taneyville. Refreshments served following each service.

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Christmas Party Monday, December 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Museum. Everyone invited.