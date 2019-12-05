Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement.

Goodhope Ministries Praise & Worship Saturday. Bring your song to sing and bibles to worship, covered dishes appreciated but not required. Saturday, Dec 7th, 2:00p.m – 5:00p.m. @ Douglas County Vet Memorial Bldg. Goodhope Ministries (417)351-2570. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement.

Christmas/Thanksgiving dinner at Mt. Olive Sunday, December 8th, following our morning services. Everyone invited.

Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel Lunch Tuesday, December 10 at 11:30 in Gainesville at the Senior and Community Center on Highway 5 north of town. Laura Waters will present a Travelogue of one of her recent trips. All Public School Retirees living in the area are invited to attend this meeting.

Ava Area Ambulance District Board meeting Thursday, December 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

Mark your calendars. We’re bringing the Farm Hands Quartet of Nashville, Tennessee to our area once again. Come join us for a fun filled evening Saturday, December 14th. Enjoy the season with games and crafts beginning at 4:00 p.m. followed by supper at 5:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. Fruitland Road Country Church, 9925 N. Farm Road 173, Springfield, MO 65803

Mt. Olive Christmas program Saturday, December 14th, starting at 7:00 p.m. Everyone invited.

