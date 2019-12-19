Businesses To Close for Christmas Holiday 

Herald will go to press early.

The Christmas holiday is next week, and this year the special day will be observed on Wednesday, with Christmas Eve on Tuesday.

And throughout the area, most local business owners will recognize the day by closing their doors so employees can spend time with family members and friends.

Offices in the Douglas County Courthouse will close both days, except for the Circuit Clerk’s office which will remain open on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

City, state and federal agencies will take Dec. 25th off to enjoy time with family, and celebrate the day. City Hall offices will close at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24, with city offices remaining closed through Christmas Day.

The Douglas County Herald will close at noon Tuesday, Dec. 24, and remain closed through Christmas Day.

Because of the holiday, the Herald will go to press on Monday, Dec. 23, so correspondents and contributors are asked to submit columns to the Herald as soon as possible, preferable by Friday, Dec. 20.

Postal service and mail delivery will be suspended for the day, along with the closure of most banks and financial institutions.

The Douglas County Library will be closed both days, Dec. 24 – 25, as will the Douglas County Health Department.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced driver examination stations throughout the state will close on Wednesday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas Day, as well as Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in observance of New Year’s Day. Normal operations will resume Dec. 26, 2019, and Jan. 2, 2020, respectively.