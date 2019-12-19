Bus Route Owners Reject Camera Usage Agreement, Retain Legal Counsel

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

In a statement released to the Douglas County Herald on December 16th, the Ava School Bus Route Owners Association commented on the recent Equipment Usage Agreement provided by the Ava R-1 School board concerning the installation and use of security cameras on contractor-owned school buses.

“None of the drivers were willing to agree to sign such a vague agreement that was not a legal document and contained no legal protections for us and did not include any of the stipulations we had asked for.”

The Bus Route Owners Association has sought legal counsel of its own over the issue.

The Ava R-1 School Board meets again this Thursday, December 19th at 6:00 p.m. in the Board of Education Room at the school.

School Bus Cameras are listed as the last item on the meeting agenda.

Meetings are open to the public.

The full text of the Bus Route Owner’s statement can be found on the Douglas County Herald’s website at: tinyurl.com/bus-owner-statement.

The Herald has requested formal copies of the letters sent from the schools to the bus route owners and will post those to our website as well.