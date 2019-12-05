Brncic to Lead UM Board of Curators as Chair in 2020; Graham to be Vice-Chair

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri Board of Curators elected Julia Brncic as chair of the Board for 2020. Maurice “Marcy” Graham was elected as vice chair. The terms are effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Brncic was originally appointed to the board in 2017 and is the senior vice president, chief counsel and corporate secretary for Cigna, a global health services company. At Cigna, she is responsible for corporate and business legal services. Prior to Cigna’s acquisition of Express Scripts, she was vice president and deputy general counsel.

“I’m honored to be chosen by my fellow board members,” Brncic said. “I’m looking forward to carrying the momentum we have created over the past two years into 2020 and focusing our energy on the top UM System priority – the NextGen Precision Health Initiative.”

Brncic, whose term on the board expires Jan 1, 2021 has served as vice chair during 2019. Currently, she is chair of the Finance Committee. She also serves on the Executive Committee; Governance, Resources and Planning Committee; Compensation and Human Resources Committee; and Audit Committee.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Purdue University in 1996, a law degree in 2000 and a master’s degree in business administration in 2013, both from Washington University in St. Louis.

Graham, who served as chair of the Board of Curators two years ago, is president of the law firm of Gray, Ritter and Graham, P.C. and is past president of the Missouri Bar, the St. Louis Bar Foundation and the University of Missouri Law School Foundation. He has served as a member and chairman of the Supreme Court Advisory Committee, which oversees attorney discipline in Missouri.

Graham attended Central Methodist University and obtained both his bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He has received distinguished alumni awards from both universities, and is a past member of the Board of Curators of Central Methodist University.

“I look forward to being a part of board leadership and working with our tremendously committed and talented UM System leadership and board members to see that the university continues to be first class in higher education and research,” Graham said.

Graham was appointed to the board in 2015. He is chair of the Health Affairs committee and External Affairs, Marketing and Advancement Committees, and also serves on the Executive and Audit committees.