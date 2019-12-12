Boundary Line Maintenance Crews Nearing the Cities of Bull Shoals and Lakeview

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – The Army Corps of Engineers, Mountain Home Project Office advises landowners adjacent to public lands on Bull Shoals Lake that maintenance crews will soon be conducting boundary line maintenance within the city limits of Bull Shoals and Lakeview, Arkansas.

This work is a continuation of the maintenance along a 250-mile boundary running eastward from Frost Point in Marion County towards Bull Shoals Dam, continuing through Lakeview, Oakland, and several Arkansas communities. The work will conclude near Little North Fork River, in Ozark County, Missouri.

Express Forestry Service LLC of Leslie, Arkansas will conduct the maintenance under a Corps contract. All workers and vehicles will have identification.

The firm is re-marking the existing Corps’ boundary line. Work includes locating survey monuments, clearing brush along the boundary line on the public land side, replacing and painting boundary line posts, and painting trees between the survey monuments to serve as reference points.

The maintenance crews will document possible encroachments onto public property such as excessive mowing, unauthorized paths, tree cutting, and personal property stored on public land, including structures such as sheds, houses, and decks. If encroachments are found, the maintenance crew will forward the information to Corps personnel for a more detailed review.

The Corps manages the public lands surrounding Norfork and Bull Shoals lakes in accordance with Title 36 Code of Federal Regulation 327 to meet the needs of human and natural communities for present and future generations.

Anyone with questions about the operations should contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding Federal Holidays.