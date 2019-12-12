Books-n-Bits

We would like to thank everyone who visited the Scholastic Book Fair at the Douglas County Public Library last month. We are happy to get books into the hands of children and always enjoy seeing adults and children excited about books.
Among the new books available for loan at the library you will find:
FICTION
- A Dog’s Promise, by W. Bruce Cameron
- The Giver of Stars, by Jo Jo Moyes
- The Shape of Night, by Tess Gerritsen
- Texas Free, by Janet Dailey
- Texas Forever, by Janet Dailey
- Stealth, by Stuart Woods
- The Titanic Secret, by Clive Cussler
- The Secrets We Kept, by Lara Prescott
- Lethal Agent, by Vince Flynn
- All Out War, by Sean Parnell
- The Testaments, by Margaret Atwood
- Olive Again, by Elizabeth Strout
- The Sisters of Summit Avenue, by Lynn Cullen
- Law and Addiction, by Mike Papantonio
- Blue Moon, by Lee Child
NONFICTION
- In Defense of Elitism, by Joel Stein
- I Really Needed This Today, by Hoda Kotb
- The Queens of Animation, by Nathalia Holt
- I Will Never See the World Again, by Ahmet Altan
- The Education of An American Idealist, by Samantha Power
- The Contender; The Story of Marlon Brando, by William J. Mann
- The Faith of Mike Pence, by Leslie Montgomery
- Home Work, by Julie Andrews
- Exactly As You Are; the Life and Truth of Mister Rogers, by Shea Tuttle
- The Wall That Heals Visits Ava, Mo, by Douglas County Veteran’s Memorial Association
COMPACT DISCS
- The Night Fire, by Michael Connelly
- Blue Moon, by Lee Child
- The Test, by Sylvain Neuvel
- The Scholar, by Dervla McTiernan
- Deep River, by Karl Marlantes
- Little Darlings, by Melanie Golding
- It’s Getting Scot in Here, by Suzanne Enoch
- The Women of Troublesome Creek, by Kim Michele Richardson
- The Hallows, by Matt Goldman
- Rewind, by Catherine Ryan Howard
- Lovecraft Country, by Matt Ruff
- Godzilla, King of the Monsters, by Greg Keyes
- V Wars, by Jonathan Maberry
- Gemini Man, by Titan Brooks