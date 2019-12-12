Books-n-Bits

We would like to thank everyone who visited the Scholastic Book Fair at the Douglas County Public Library last month. We are happy to get books into the hands of children and always enjoy seeing adults and children excited about books.

Among the new books available for loan at the library you will find:

FICTION

A Dog’s Promise , by W. Bruce Cameron

, by W. Bruce Cameron The Giver of Stars , by Jo Jo Moyes

, by Jo Jo Moyes The Shape of Night , by Tess Gerritsen

, by Tess Gerritsen Texas Free , by Janet Dailey

, by Janet Dailey Texas Forever , by Janet Dailey

, by Janet Dailey Stealth , by Stuart Woods

, by Stuart Woods The Titanic Secret , by Clive Cussler

, by Clive Cussler The Secrets We Kept , by Lara Prescott

, by Lara Prescott Lethal Agent , by Vince Flynn

, by Vince Flynn All Out War , by Sean Parnell

, by Sean Parnell The Testaments , by Margaret Atwood

, by Margaret Atwood Olive Again , by Elizabeth Strout

, by Elizabeth Strout The Sisters of Summit Avenue , by Lynn Cullen

, by Lynn Cullen Law and Addiction , by Mike Papantonio

, by Mike Papantonio Blue Moon, by Lee Child

NONFICTION

In Defense of Elitism , by Joel Stein

, by Joel Stein I Really Needed This Today, by Hoda Kotb

by Hoda Kotb The Queens of Animation , by Nathalia Holt

, by Nathalia Holt I Will Never See the World Again , by Ahmet Altan

, by Ahmet Altan The Education of An American Idealist , by Samantha Power

, by Samantha Power The Contender; The Story of Marlon Brando , by William J. Mann

, by William J. Mann The Faith of Mike Pence , by Leslie Montgomery

, by Leslie Montgomery Home Work , by Julie Andrews

, by Julie Andrews Exactly As You Are; the Life and Truth of Mister Rogers , by Shea Tuttle

, by Shea Tuttle The Wall That Heals Visits Ava, Mo, by Douglas County Veteran’s Memorial Association

COMPACT DISCS

The Night Fire , by Michael Connelly

, by Michael Connelly Blue Moon , by Lee Child

, by Lee Child The Test , by Sylvain Neuvel

, by Sylvain Neuvel The Scholar , by Dervla McTiernan

, by Dervla McTiernan Deep River , by Karl Marlantes

, by Karl Marlantes Little Darling s, by Melanie Golding

s, by Melanie Golding It’s Getting Scot in Here , by Suzanne Enoch

, by Suzanne Enoch The Women of Troublesome Creek , by Kim Michele Richardson

, by Kim Michele Richardson The Hallows , by Matt Goldman

, by Matt Goldman Rewind , by Catherine Ryan Howard

, by Catherine Ryan Howard Lovecraft Country , by Matt Ruff

, by Matt Ruff Godzilla, King of the Monsters , by Greg Keyes

, by Greg Keyes V Wars , by Jonathan Maberry

, by Jonathan Maberry Gemini Man, by Titan Brooks