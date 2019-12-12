Bless a Veteran With Warmth This Holiday Season 

Show support and appreciation for Missouri’s homeless veterans this holiday season by donating new or gently used hats, mittens, scarves, along with a special note of appreciation to the Douglas County Public Library.

All donations raised will be donated to homeless veterans within the communities in which they are received.

Items needed include:

Hats (beanies, stocking caps, watch caps)

Gloves and mittens

Scarves

Please include a note of appreciation with your donation

Adult sizes of any color

The Veteran Warmth project ends on December 15.

For information, contact Melody Roster, Volunteer Coordinator, (417) 881-9111 Melody.roster@goodshepherdhospice.com, goodshepherdhospice.com