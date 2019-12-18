Black Oak – Donna Dodson

For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.

Luke 2:11

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 138 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Wyatt and Liviya Wharton did the penny march.

Please pray with us for our prayer list, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, military, law enforcement, county & leaders and each other.

We had our Christmas Program and everyone did great. What a precious plan God had and has and is fulfilling it. We can’t thank him enough for the precious gift of our Savior.

We dismissed our evening service for the impending weather.

We want to wish everyone a Very Merry Christmas.