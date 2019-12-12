Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Give thanks unto the Lord, call upon his name, make known his deeds among the people. I Chronicles 16:8

Pastor David opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Deuteronomy 26:1-11 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for Mike Parker, Becky, Betty Satterfield, Veda Bushong, Roy Frye, Shirley Riley, Gary and Theta Nokes, Jeff and Ronda Elliott, Junior Marriott, Richard and Molly Potter & family, Wanda Goss & family, Barbara Ellison, Dan Kitterman, Tiffanee Satterfield, all sick, bereaved, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country and leaders and each other.

We sang Happy Birthday to Braydon Lansdown who turned 7 years old. He’s a precious boy who loves God.

Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Brayden and AnnaBelle did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Braydon sang a special for us.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Acts 3:1-6.

We were blessed with a bountiful meal at noon.

We are planning a small Christmas program Sunday morning. We do not practice and have readings and a manger scene.

We dismissed our evening service.

May God bless you all this week.