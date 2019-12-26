Black Jack – Carol Murdy

December 23 – The congregation at Blackjack Church happily take this time to wish all a Merry Christmas holiday season. The celebration of the birth of our Precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, is front and foremost amidst the lights and decorations. He is The Light, the Truth, the Door, The Way. In Him is love, joy and peace. What glorious gifts from God, our Creator, for us to acknowledge and celebrate! Our blessings abound in Him!!

As we celebrate, let us be mindful to pray for those who know not the Savior who made a way for all who would follow Him to life eternal. Also pray for the widows, orphans, those away from their loved ones and for the sick. Special prayers are extended for the family of Randall Watkins. Please remember to lift up Kent Lee as we pray for his recovery.

Merry Christmas!