Black Jack – Carol Murdy

December 8 – We began our service with corporate prayer around the altar and the reading from Proverbs 2 before dismissing to Sunday School.

In Matthew 12, Jesus left the synagogue. Many followed Him and all were healed. Some with affirmation declared Him as the Son of David. Others questioned who Jesus was but didn’t apply themselves to answer their question. The Pharisees looked upon Him with irritation and fear. They were angry that their position of authority and influence was challenged in a way they could not emulate because they healed and delivered no one. Much like Saul was jealous of David’s popularity with the people and sought to kill him, we also see the Pharisees’ rejection of Jesus and their desire to kill Him. Jesus spoke of the treasures of the heart. If there be good therein, good words come forth; likewise if evil is the root of the heart. Verse 34 reads that “out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.” We will be justified or condemned by our own words. Ephesians 5:4 warns us against jesting, foolish and filthiness of words as unacceptable.

The youth were taught to guard what comes before their eyes, into their ears, and where their feet take them as well as what words they speak and what their hands are about.

Pastor Vic Murdy opened the service by asking members to read scriptures regarding peace: Isaiah 26:3, 32:17, 52:7, Luke 7:30, 8:48, John 14:27. Then each reader shared their understanding of the verse. Shalom is peace in Hebrew and means totality, completeness, success, wholeness, fulfillment, harmony, security and well being. The fullness of peace is possible because God is its source. Luke and Acts record the proclamation of angels at Jesus’s birth that He brings peace on earth. Peace is essential and is associated with God’s presence. Peace and righteousness are linked together. The wicked have no peace.

The joy and peace that is ours at salvation should be in the forefront of our thoughts as we walk in the spirit daily before God in this world. Mark 9:50 reads that we are to seek reconciliation among ourselves. We are not to worship or bring an offering before Him if there is ought against another. Corporate prayers where peace and singlemindedness avail are powerful for the Spirit of God is where peace abounds. Jesus said in Luke to go in peace for faith has made ye whole. We are to endeavor to have peace with all as much as can be done. Hold onto peace and righteousness.

Jesus declared He left His peace for us, not the peace that the world offers that is here today and gone tomorrow. (John 14:27).