Black Jack – Carol Murdy

The wind surely did blow this chilly Sunday, December 1. Prayer and the reading of Luke 7:1-10 preceded the Sunday School lesson from Matthew 12. Jesus restored a withered hand on the Sabbath to the outrage of the Pharisees. The lifeless hand is symbolic of our lifeless soul before salvation. The man stretched forth his hand in faith and at salvation we go forward unto Jesus in faith to receive His redemptive grace. Jesus left the synagogue as those offended gathered against Him rather than confront them and cause strife. All those were healed who followed Him. Jesus was chosen by God (Psalms 89:19, Isaiah 42:1-4) as we are chosen of Him (and commissioned and ordained) in John 15:16. Jesus learned obedience (Hebrews 5:8, 10:7). Daily we are to walk in the Spirit, learning obedience as well.

Following worship, Pastor Vic Murdy preached from Titus 2:3-13, a message of the Blessed Hope believers have that Jesus is coming back for His Church. Acts 1 recounts Jesus ascending in a cloud, which onlookers watched Him disappear. Two men in white told them that Jesus would be returning in like manner. 2 Peter 3 presents the question of “Where is the promise of His coming?” We know it is 2000 years closer than when scripture was written. As we discern the times,we are assured that His coming will be soon.

Titus describes the character and duties of men and women that coincide with the daily walk we are to have in the Spirit. Christians are to be holy and pure, living a lifestyle that denotes humility and soberness, Verse 7: “In all things shewing thyself a pattern of good works in doctrine shewing uncorruptness, gravity, sincerity, sound speech…” There is no game playing with God who knows our heart and the intent thereof. You might fool some people some of the time but never God. We are to live our lives denying the ways of the world. Even though there may be many doing and saying things contrary to God, that in and of itself is not an excuse. God will not be mocked.

If we live according to God’s standards we are “looking for that blessed hope and the glorious appearing of our great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ.” (Verse 13)

Sunday service begins at l0:00 a.m. and all are welcomed. Pastor Murday can be reached at 417-543-3659. Follow us on Facebook. Jesus will be returning in the clouds. Are you a cloud watcher?