Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

December 20 – The folks at Bethany Baptist Church have several traditions surrounding the Christmas Season. One of them is the “Name that Tune” game that was held this year Wednesday evening, December 18. Norma Stillings would play the first three notes of a Christmas song most of which were recognized immediately by someone in the congregation. Pastor Bob also had a “Name the Book of the Bible” game. Everyone left with a prize or two.

Then there was the annual Christmas Party at the home of Pastor Bob and Darlene Sorensen. Bethany Baptist Church folks enjoyed some good food and games with lots of visiting.

On the last Sunday there was a “Soup and Pie Fellowship” followed by a cantata. The cantata this year was compiled by Tim Henderson and performed by the Jubilee Singers. Christmas cards and gifts were exchanged that same day.

There is another evening of fellowship planned for Sunday evening, December 29, with Pot luck at 5:00 PM with music and testimonies afterward. It is likely that several of us will need to go on diets and start up a fitness program in the New Year.

Pastor Bob has written several daily devotional booklets. In his devotion booklet, Strength for the Day, Wisdom for the Way, Volume 6 for December 25, he wrote about receiving the gift that God has offered to us. “A gift has not fulfilled its purpose until it has been received. When our Lord walked upon this earth, not everyone received Him. John 1:11 tells us, “He came into his own and his own received him not.” Many rejected Jesus Christ. They rejected God’s greatest gift to man and his provision of salvation. The world that He created did not recognize Him. They did not know or appreciate Him, and thus did not receive Him. This sadly remains true today. Many people do not know who Jesus really is, and others refuse to receive Him as their Saviour and Lord. ‘But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name.’”