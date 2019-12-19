Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

December 16 – The Jubilee Singers have been preparing a short Christmas Cantata to be presented Sunday, December 22 at 1:00 PM. Tim Henderson put the Cantata together and is directing it. There will not be a Sunday evening service or a Wednesday evening service.

It was cold, but there was a lot of enthusiasm while several of our church folks walked along beside the Christmas float during the Ava Christmas Parade. They handed out packets with John and Romans scripture portions and church information.

Darlene Sorensen played a Christmas Medley on her Mountain Dulcimer, Sunday morning, before Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his message from Ephesians on spiritual blessings in Christ.

It is a good thing for the “faithful” to think about all the blessings received when we accept the Lord Jesus Christ. Believers are “chosen” not on their own merits but, having been chosen, we are to be holy as he is holy. We are to become conformed to his image because we will stand in judgment for how we act, talk, think, pray, see the needs of others and how we look to the world.

We have grace being accepted in Christ. Christ redeemed us out of the power of Satan at the cost of his life. Jesus Christ will gather us in his own time and give us an inheritance in heavenly places. We were sealed when we trusted because the Father planned it, his Son paid for it, and the Holy Spirit applied it.