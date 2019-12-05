Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

December 1 – Ed and Becky Henderson of St. Joseph, Missouri visited with Tim and Sally Henderson during the Thanksgiving weekend. They attended church services at Bethany Baptist Church before returning to their home, Sunday afternoon.

Jim and Ruby Corder had a Thanksgiving dinner with their son, Jeff Corder and his wife, Stephanie.

Debra Bohnstedt of Springfield, Alan Stillings of Ava, and Tom Stillings and Joyce Greenwood of Ozark had a Thanksgiving dinner with Norma Stillings on Friday.

Pastor Bob and Darlene drove to St. Louis last Wednesday in order to have Thanksgiving with Darlene’s parents, Don and Doris Taschner.

Pastor Robert Sorensen was among those who attended the football game out at Silvey Field, Saturday afternoon. It was a hard fought game having to deal with an excellent team from Clark County and a great deal of mud. We are proud of the Ava Bears.

Every week, we at Bethany Baptist Church update our prayer list. One ongoing request is for safe traveling mercies for those who drive any distance away from home. We have people who have to go regularly to Springfield for medical appointment and treatments; we also have people who work in Ozark and Springfield. We do pray harder when weather conditions and darkness makes it just a little harder.

Pastor Bob’s message was from Psalm 107 continuing on the Thanksgiving theme.

We all do have many things for which we should give thanks. Perhaps the first thing we should consider is that God is good. His goodness endures through every challenge. His goodness leads to repentance so that we sinners may enjoy the goodness. God is merciful and his mercy is boundless, preserving us so that we are not consumed by his wrath against our sin. When we accept God’s mercy, he forgives us, releasing us from the penalty for our sin and enabling us to be conformed to his image. We have a citizenship in heaven and while we are still here in the flesh, he has an answer in every crisis.

We should take time not just once a year to reflect upon the many benefits we have received from the Lord.