By Jason Hoekema

The Douglas County Herald was informed by Ava R-I Athletic Director Rex Sawyer that the complimentary “Coca-Cola” basketball season schedules contained inaccuracies and may be incorrect.

The public is encouraged to visit www.mshsaa.org and search for “Ava High School” to seek up-to-date scheduling. Future games are also often discussed in the weekly sports articles featured in the Douglas County Herald.