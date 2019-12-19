Ava’s Annual Christmas Parade Lines Downtown Streets

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com
If it had a siren, it was in the lineup. Fire trucks, Sheriffs trucks, ambulances, and other rescue units joined classic cars, antique tractors, floats, motorcycles, horses, and shopping carts for the annual Ava Christmas parade on Saturday, December 14th.
The theme for 2019 was “A Star-Spangled Christmas” and many of the parade entries reflected that by flying American flags and other red, white, and blue decorations.
According to Judy Shields, director of the Ava Chamber of Commerce, the parade had 72 entries including 17 floats and hundreds of people involved.
The winners of the decorating contest were:
Christmas Frolic
- Master Merry Christmas – 1st Grader, Blake Stewart
- Lil Miss Merry Christmas – 1st Grader, Sarah Clayton
Floats
- Grand Prize – First Southern Baptist Church
- 1st Place – Ava FFA Booster Club & Chapter
- 2nd Place – VFW Post 5993 & VFW Auxiliary
- 3rd Place – Walmart of Ava
Autos
- 1st Place – Thomas Hicks
- 2nd Place – Penmac
- 3rd Place – Bumper to Bumper Auto
4-Wheeler (golf cart, ATV, etc)
- 1st Place – James Rance
- 2nd Place – American Legion
- 3rd Place – Steve & Diana Sellers
Horses
- 1st Place – Ava Saddle Club Drill Team
- 2nd Place – Jacki Trojan
- 3rd Place – Valerie Frampton
Business Decorating Contest
- 1st Place – Options Pregnancy Center
- 2nd Place – Koala Bear Daycare and Learning Center
- 3rd Place – Longdollar Furniture
Other photos from Ava’s Christmas Parade appear throughout the rest of this week’s Douglas County Herald.