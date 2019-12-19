Ava’s Annual Christmas Parade Lines Downtown Streets

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

If it had a siren, it was in the lineup. Fire trucks, Sheriffs trucks, ambulances, and other rescue units joined classic cars, antique tractors, floats, motorcycles, horses, and shopping carts for the annual Ava Christmas parade on Saturday, December 14th.

The theme for 2019 was “A Star-Spangled Christmas” and many of the parade entries reflected that by flying American flags and other red, white, and blue decorations.

According to Judy Shields, director of the Ava Chamber of Commerce, the parade had 72 entries including 17 floats and hundreds of people involved.

The winners of the decorating contest were:

Christmas Frolic

Master Merry Christmas – 1st Grader, Blake Stewart

Lil Miss Merry Christmas – 1st Grader, Sarah Clayton

Floats

Grand Prize – First Southern Baptist Church

1st Place – Ava FFA Booster Club & Chapter

2nd Place – VFW Post 5993 & VFW Auxiliary

3rd Place – Walmart of Ava

Autos

1st Place – Thomas Hicks

2nd Place – Penmac

3rd Place – Bumper to Bumper Auto

4-Wheeler (golf cart, ATV, etc)

1st Place – James Rance

2nd Place – American Legion

3rd Place – Steve & Diana Sellers

Horses

1st Place – Ava Saddle Club Drill Team

2nd Place – Jacki Trojan

3rd Place – Valerie Frampton

Business Decorating Contest

1st Place – Options Pregnancy Center

2nd Place – Koala Bear Daycare and Learning Center

3rd Place – Longdollar Furniture

Other photos from Ava’s Christmas Parade appear throughout the rest of this week’s Douglas County Herald.