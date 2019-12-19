Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

December 16 – Christmas will be in a few days and we pray you are feeling loved. While we know Jesus was not born in December, it is a wonderful time to share His love. But, to celebrate the first coming of Jesus at this time of year and not be ready for His second coming would be a great mistake. Very few recognized his first coming and many will be deceived and not ready for his second coming.

After we sang “We Three Kings”, Pastor Wolfe shared an interesting message titled “Sealed with a Kiss”.The children love his stories and he usually has a small gift to give them to help them remember the lesson. A Hershey’s kiss was the memento this week and tied in perfectly with the message.

Pastor Wolfe shared the history of kissing as a sign of affection and also drew parallels from the hymn as he shared three main points. First, that we are royalty (1 Peter 2:9) and to be wise, like the wise kings who recognized the signs and came to worship Jesus. Secondly, that we are to be sealed by God, sealed with a kiss. The Greek Lexicon says to be sealed means to secure, preserve, and/or protect. God wants to seal us for eternity with Him! The last point was about the little town of Bethlehem. Bethlehem means house of bread. Although it was a little town look what great things happened there! Don’t be discouraged with the little town of Ava or if you are in a little church, but know that great things can happen when in the presence of Jesus!

Let us be encouraged by the love of God for us in sending Jesus to live and die in our place bringing salvation to us when we were yet in rebellion. Emmanuel – God with us. Oh, what love is this?! We can hardly fathom!

The Pathfinders wish to thank everyone for their contributions to the food baskets. Thirteen baskets were gifted to families in our community. The Pathfinder club enjoyed caroling at Ava Place this past week and the entire church enjoyed a bonfire and game night earlier this month. Lesa Downs Huffaker’s student’s music recital was held at the church on the evening of the 14th and the church was packed to hear the talent. We will miss Lesa now that she has married and is moving her music studio to Webb City.

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 110 people in our community were served during the month of November. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate the 40.5 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,088 items. If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!