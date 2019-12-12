Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

December 9 – We are in the Christmas season, and for Christians it is a time to celebrate the birth of Christ. Of course, we know He was not born December 25, but this article is not about the origins of Christmas, but rather to stimulate you to further study about why we are still here over 2,000 years from His birth, death, and resurrection? If the only work of Christ was to live a sinless life and die for our sins, why are we still here on earth some 2,000 years later?

Elder Peter Eberhardt delivered a thought-provoking solemn message last Sabbath titled “Living in the Day of Atonement.” His sermon was based upon Leviticus 23:26-31 and he drew parallels for how we are to live today.

Seventh-day Adventist believe that there is a sanctuary in heaven, the true tabernacle which the Lord set up and not man. (Hebrews 8:1,2) God showed Moses “the pattern” or model of the heavenly sanctuary (see Exodus 25:9.40) and gave him detailed instructions how to build the earthly sanctuary which was to be God’s earthly dwelling place. This was to be a place where people were taught the way of salvation. The earthly sanctuary and its services, then, gives us special insight into the role of the heavenly sanctuary.

The message of the sanctuary is a message of salvation and while it is a beautiful study showing Jesus in every aspect of the sanctuary services, please understand the limitations of this space. So, not only was Jesus the sacrificial lamb, He is also our High Priest. The role of the Levitical priesthood drew attention to the need for mediation between sinners and a holy God. The priest carried out two distinct ministries – a daily ministry in the holy place and a yearly ministry in the Most Holy Place that was called the Day of Atonement.

The term atonement implies a reconciliation between two estranged parties. As the atoning death of Christ reconciled the world to God, so His mediation, or the application of the merits of His sinless life and substitutionary death, makes reconciliation or atonement with God a personal reality for the believer.

Today we are living in the great antitypical day of atonement. As the Israelites were called to afflict their souls on that day (Leviticus 23:27), so God calls upon all His people to experience heartfelt repentance. Christ’s death on the cross and His priestly mediatorial work going on in heaven now will vindicate the character and justice of God and forever deal with the sin problem, so that sin will never again arise. All of Satan’s challenges will be refuted. All come to understand and agree that God is right; that he has no responsibility for the sin problem. His character will emerge unassailable, and His government of love will be reaffirmed. The completion of this ministry of Christ will mark the close of human probation before the Second Advent. If you would like to learn more about Christ’s ministry in the heavenly sanctuary, please contact us for a free study guide.

