Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities and OATS Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice. 

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Dec. 30 – Cashew Chicken over Rice, Oriental Vegetables, Fortune Cookie, Peach Cobbler.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 – CLOSED

Wednesday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED 

Thursday, Jan. 2– Juicy Cheeseburger, Creamy Potato Salad, Crisp Coleslaw, Fresh Fruit Cobbler.

Friday, Jan. 3 – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Seasoned Green Beans, Garlic Roll, Banana Cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

Monday:

6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music

Thursday:

Noon – Ava Senior Center Board Meeting

Noon – Pinochle

Friday:

Noon – Bingo

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, December 27: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.

Friday, January 3: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.

