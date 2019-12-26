Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities and OATS Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Monday, Dec. 30 – Cashew Chicken over Rice, Oriental Vegetables, Fortune Cookie, Peach Cobbler.
Tuesday, Dec. 31 – CLOSED
Wednesday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED
Thursday, Jan. 2– Juicy Cheeseburger, Creamy Potato Salad, Crisp Coleslaw, Fresh Fruit Cobbler.
Friday, Jan. 3 – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Seasoned Green Beans, Garlic Roll, Banana Cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
ACTIVITIES
Monday:
6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music
Thursday:
Noon – Ava Senior Center Board Meeting
Noon – Pinochle
Friday:
Noon – Bingo
NOTICE: If Ava schools are
closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, December 27: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.
Friday, January 3: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.